Will Wade Signs LSU Commitments Abdi Bashir Jr. Of Kansas State And Mouhamed Dioubate Of Kentucky

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade announced two signings from previous commitments for his 2026-27 basketball team on Thursday. Those are former Kentucky forward Mouhamed (Mo) Dioubate and former Kansas State guard Abdi Bashir Jr.

Dioubate (6-foot-7, 220 pounds) is a native of Queens, New York, and played at Kentucky after two seasons at Alabama (2022-24). He will be a senior at LSU.

Bashir (6-7, 175), a native of Omaha, Nebraska, played two seasons at Monmouth before his junior season last year at Kansas State and will also be a senior.

Dioubate played in 31 games for Kentucky with 10 starts last season. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game with 11 double figure scoring efforts and two double doubles. He had 17 points, a team-high tying eight rebounds and three blocks in Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament win over Santa Clara.

On3.com ranked Dioubate as the No. 54 player in the Transfer Portal and No. 6 small forward, and he was at No. 62 by 247sports.

Oh, What a Tangled Web of Whatever Will Wade still Weaves from McNeese State to NC State and to LSU.https://t.co/Y8XyLToxKM — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 10, 2026

“We are excited to have Mo Dioubate officially join the LSU basketball program,” Wade said Thursday. “He is a physical competitor who has an ability to make good decisions at the right time on the floor. Mo has played and guarded all five positions in his SEC career and will be a valuable part of our team moving forward.”

Dioubate had 14 points and three rebounds against Florida in the 2026 SEC Tournament and had his SEC season-high 19 points with seven rebounds at Texas A&M. In a win over Indiana, he had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

In his sophomore year at Alabama in 2024-25, Dioubate played in all 37 games as the Tide reached the Elite Eight. He averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with six double doubles, including four against SEC opponents. He led the team in rebounds 10 times including his career high 16 boards against Houston.

Dioubate ranked second on the team with 70 offensive rebounds, had 12 games scoring in double figures and shot 46.2 percent from three-point range. As a freshman he appeared in 33 games at Alabama, averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.

The four-star prospect was rated as the No. 18 prep power forward in the country and the No. 74 overall player in the country by Rivals. His Putnam Science Academy team won the national prep championship in 2022.

Bashir averaged 13.3 points on 42.1 percent shooting, including 44.4 percent (67-of-151) from three-point range last season. He also averaged 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.

“Abdi will be a good addition to our program because of his elite shooting ability,” Wade said. “Over his three-year career, he stands just short of 40 percent. He will be an important part of our perimeter.”

In two years at Monmouth, Bashir helped his team to 31 wins. He was one of the top scorers in the country at Monmouth in 2024-25 with 20.1 points per game, which was 16th nationally. He had five 30-point games which tied for the most in program history.

Bashir led the nation in three-point field goals a game (3.85), while also finishing second in total three-point field goals (127) and three-point field goals attempts (332). He connected on 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, breaking both the school and conference single-season record for three pointers.

As a freshman at Monmouth (2023-24), he averaged 6.3 points per game and 1.3 assists. He played in all 33 games, averaging 13.4 minutes per game.

For his three years in college, he posted 39.9 percent from three-point range (245-of-614) and 83.8 percent (109-of-130) from the free throw line. He has scored 1,110 career points with double figures in 50 of 84 career games, including 16 games of 20 points or more and five 30-point games. Bashir scored a career high of 38 at Rutgers on 11-of-23 shooting, including 10-of-17 from three-point range.

He had five or more three-pointers in seven games last season at Kansas State.