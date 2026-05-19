Will Wade Gets Commitment From Austin Nunez, Who Is An Unranked Guard, But He’s A Body

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

At this point, the rankings are lagniappe. Because new LSU basketball coach Will Wade needs bodies.

Wade gained a commitment for just his fifth player for his 2026-27 roster on Monday in Texas-San Antonio guard Austin Nunez (6-foot-2, 185 pounds). He is not ranked as a Transfer Portal prospect by 247sports.com, but he did average 9.8 points and 2.8 assists in 21 starts last season for the Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners were roadkill most of the time, though, as they finished 5-25 overall and 1-17 in the American Athletic Conference. Nunez was a four-star prospect coming out of Wagner High in San Antonio Texas as the No. 71 player in the country, No. 14 point guard and No. 7 player in Texas when he signed with Arizona State. A reserve as a freshman in 2022-23, he averaged 4.5 points a game and started two games.

After a transfer to Ole Miss for the 2023-24 season, little changed for Nunez, who averaged only 6.6 minutes a game. He switched back to Arizona State for 2024-25, but missed most of the season injured before a transfer to UTSA, where he played 28.5 minutes a game last season. But he shot poorly – 30 percent from the field at 70 of 230 and 25 percent from three-point range at 22 of 87.

Nunez will be a fifth-year senior for the Tigers.

Wade’s previous four commitments were No. 23 shooting guard and No. 123 overall portal prospect Abdi Bashir (6-7, 175) of Kansas State, No. 231 portal player and No. 45 point guard Divine Ugochukwa (6-3, 195) of Michigan State, No. 62 portal prospect and No. 9 small forward Mouhamad Dioubate (6-7, 220) of Kentucky and center Marcio Santos (6-8, 250) from a European professional team in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In addition, Ahmad Hudson (6-6, 239), the No. 1 tight end in the nation from Ruston High who has committed to the LSU football team, said he plans to also play basketball at LSU. Hudson was ranked as the No. 20 prep basketball player in the country and No. 4 power forward by 247sports.com last year.