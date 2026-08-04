Will Wade Can Capitalize On Portal Bedlam In College Basketball

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

There is hope for Will Wade’s basketball roster yet. Dozens of returning fifth-year basketball players are hitting the portal, and Wade has the one thing they are all looking for in bunches — opportunity.

While Colorado U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney’s nationwide ruling that gives class of 2022 athletes who exhausted their eligibility in 2026 an extra fifth season of eligibility across all sports does not alter the transfer portal or any other rules, a Tennessee temporary injunction does.

Davidson County Chancery Court Chancellor I’Ashea Myles’ Tennessee ruling reads, “Defendant shall recognize Plaintiffs as eligible for the 2026-2027 basketball season and shall not deny or impede their recruitment, transfer, or certification on the basis of the challenged eligibility determination.”

Dozens of players who were listed in Tennessee, Ohio, Colorado and California injunctions can enter the men’s basketball transfer portal, which opened Monday and will close Aug. 10.

While many teams around the country will have to manage roster and cap limits, roster space is something LSU has more than enough of. The men’s basketball roster only has four signed transfers, with an unranked high school commit on the way and four overseas players awaiting NCAA approval.

The resources and playing time Wade has to offer should make the Tigers contenders for some of the top returners to enter the portal. Here is a look at some of the top prospects.

(Portal entries are from those listed by 247sports.com)

Donovan Dent – UCLA

Dent surprisingly retired from basketball and announced he would not be pursuing an NBA career after his final collegiate season. That has left one of the top guards in the country and a potential NBA Draft pick available for a return. He spent his first three seasons at New Mexico before transferring to the Bruins last year. The 6-foot-2 guard started 34 games and averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals.

Maurice Odum – ASU

Odum is a sharpshooting 6-foot-2 guard who broke out in his single Power Four season at Arizona State last year. The former Pacific Tiger and Pepperdine Wave shined as a Sun Devil with 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game. He was 40.6% from the floor but 37.7% from three and shot 7.2 three-pointers per game.

AJ Storr – Ole Miss

Storr is a 6-foot-5 guard who scored 15.5 points per game in 35 appearances and 15 starts last season. He made 44.8% of his shots and knocked down threes at a 35% rate. He has also played at St. John’s, Wisconsin and Kansas.

Cameron Corhen – Pitt

Corhen played his first two seasons at Florida State before finishing his career as a Panther. The forward started every game each of the last two seasons and tallied 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds on a 53.3% field goal percentage and 36.8% three-point percentage.

Chris Bell – Cal

The forward averaged over 20 minutes a game in three seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Cal as a senior. Bell shot a red-hot 40% from three last season and has a career mark 38.7%. He averaged 14.2 points and 2.6 rebounds a game while making 45.9% of all his shots.

Jayden Epps – Mississippi State

The 6-foot-2 guard started 23 games and made 30 appearances as a Bulldog last year. He started out at Illinois and spent two seasons at Georgetown before heading to Starkville. He averaged 13.7 points, 2.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game while shooting 40.4% from the floor and 30.6% from three

BJ Edwards – SMU

Edwards, a guard, was a three-year starter as a Mustang after his freshman season at Tennessee. His senior season, he averaged 12.7 points a game while making 47.4% of his shots and 37.2% of his threes. He also contributed 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Dug McDaniel – Memphis

The 5-foot-11 guard played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Michigan before heading to Kansas State and then Memphis. He started all 32 games as a Tiger last year and posted 13.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds a night.

Oziyah Sellers – St. John’s

Another journeyman, Sellers made stops at USC and Stanford before making 36 starts as a senior with the Red Storm. The guard averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists as he helped St. John’s to the Sweet 16.

Barry Dunning Jr. – Pitt

In his one season at Pitt, Dunning contributed 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds a game as a guard. He started 27 of his 33 appearances and shot 46.6% from the field.

Dillon Hunter – Clemson

The 6-foot-3 guard started every game at Clemson his senior season. He played four years in Clemson and his role grew with each one. He scored just 7.5 points to go along with three assist and 3.7 boards a night and shot an effective 34.7% from downtown.