Will Wade Adds Unranked Transfer Guard Austin Nunez As 3rd Commitment Signee Of The Day

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has added his third signee of the day from a previous commitment on Thursday afternoon.

Guard Austin Nunez (6-foot-2, 185 pounds), who will be a senior for the Tigers, averaged a career-best 9.8 points last season for Texas-San Antonio with 2.8 assists a game. He is not ranked in the 247sports.com Transfer Portal rankings, but he was the No. 71 prospect in the country in 2022 and No. 14 point guard from Wagner High in San Antonio.

Nunez began his college career at Arizona State in the 2022-23 season, averaging 4.5 points a game. He transferred to Ole Miss for the 2023-24 campaign, but was a deep reserve and transferred back to Arizona State for the 2024-25 season. He only played in four games, though, because of injury and transferred to UTSA for last season.

“We are happy to have Austin Nunez signed and here on campus in Baton Rouge,” Wade said Thursday. “He has great experience running a team on both ends of the floor at a high level. He brings valuable situational awareness to our program.”

Nunez scored in double figures in 11 games last season for the Roadrunners, who finished the season at 5-25 overall and 1-17 in the American Athletic Conference. He made 54-of-61 free throws on the season for 88.5 percent and had five games of four or more assists.

As a freshman at Arizona State, he averaged 4.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. In all he has played in 84 college games with 23 starts.