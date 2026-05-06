Will Wade Adds Commitment In Marcios Santos Of Brazil And Hires New Staff Member

May 6, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Basketball, Men's Basketball 0
Two basketball players on the court during a game; foreground player wears a black jersey with orange trim, behind him a red-jersey opponent stands close by.
Center Marcios Santos, a pro player of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel, in the EuroLeague, has committed to LSU. (Social Media Photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade backed up what he said 24 hours ago by adding a commitment to his roster for the 2026-27 season.

And then there were two.

Center Marcios Santos (6-foot-8, 250 pounds), a native Brazilian who plays professionally for the Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel, team in the EuroLeague, has committed to the Tigers. He joins No. 8-ranked small forward portal transfer Mouhamad Dioubate (6-foot-7, 220), who will be a senior for the Tigers next season after transferring from Kentucky.

Will Wade Talks Recruiting On Tingle & Co. Podcast – “We’ve Got Way More Than 1 Player”

Wade beat Kentucky for Santos, who averaged 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18 minutes a game for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

WILL WADE HIRES DIRECTOR OF PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

A busy man, Wade has also announced the hiring of veteran assistant coach Jay Smith, who was an assistant at Michigan from 2019-24 and at Eastern Michigan the past two seasons, as LSU’s new director of player development.

Coach in a white Adidas jacket standing in a gym with sports banners in the background and a ball visible behind him.
LSU coach Will Wade has hired Eastern Michigan assistant coach Jay Smith Eastern Michigan photo

Wade had said on Tuesday that he was close to landing a new hire.

“He is one of the best, if not the best, big man coaches in the country,” Wade said.

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