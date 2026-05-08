Will Wade Adds 5 Staff Members To LSU Basketball Program

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade on Friday announced five new members of his staff for the 2026-27 season.

Nick Flory will be director of operations. Isaac Stansbury, who is the son of recently hired LSU assistant coach Rick Stansbury, will be director of analytics and scouting. Brady Jones will be director of scouting and video. Allison Wade (no relation to Wade) will be associate director of performance nutrition. And returning to LSU is men’s basketball trainer Shawn Eddy, who left LSU a year ago to join Wade at North Carolina State.

Here is more on each addition:

NICK FLORY – Flory returns home to serve as the director of basketball operations, a position Flory has held for the previous three seasons under Wade.

Flory served in that position at NC State in 2025-26 after two seasons at McNeese.

“The director of operations position is an important job because of all the logistics and planning for a college basketball season,” Wade said. “Nick Flory has handled this position with success in our last three seasons at McNeese and NC State. We are happy to have him continue that role at his alma mater, LSU.”

A graduate of LSU, Flory was a student manager for Wade at LSU from 2018-20. From 2020-22 he was a graduate assistant under Wade at LSU, moving into assisting coach Vernon Hamilton with player development. He is the son of former LSU head volleyball coach Fran Flory.

ISAAC STANSBURY – Stansbury has rejoined Wade’s staff in Baton Rouge as director of analytics and scouting after having a similar role for Wade last season at NC State. He was a graduate assistant at McNeese State for the 2024-25 season after coming off his playing career at Mississippi State.

“Isaac Stansbury has been a part of college basketball his entire life from watching his father coach as a child to playing for Mississippi State. As LSU fans already are aware, I believe strongly in analytics, and Isaac will be a big help for us in that regard.”

BRADY JONES – An LSU graduate, Jones joins the men’s basketball staff as director of scouting and video after spending the 2025-26 season as video coordinator at NC State under Wade.

“Brady Jones will serve us well in scouting and video, two important elements of the program.” Wade said.

Jones served as a student manager for Wade in 2019.

ALLISON WADE – Wade joins the athletic department as a sports dietitian with extensive experience supporting athletes at every level from high school to the professional ranks. She will also be working with LSU’s men’s and women’s golf teams.

She comes to LSU from NC State, where she served as the director of Olympic sports nutrition

“Allison’s knowledge of fueling and hydrating our players is another important factor in making LSU basketball successful,” Wade said.

SHAWN EDDY – Eddy returns to LSU as men’s basketball trainer after one year as athletic trainer for Wade at NC State. He first came to LSU in 1996.

Eddy will be in his 20th season working for the men’s basketball program at LSU in which he provides comprehensive medical care for the players.

“One of the nice things about returning to LSU was being able to bring Shawn Eddy back,” Wade said. “He was a big assist to us last year at NC State, and his knowledge of working for the health and success of the athletes will pay dividends for us moving forward.”

Prior to his time with the men’s basketball program, he served nine years with the LSU baseball team. This will be Eddy’s 30th season overall at LSU.