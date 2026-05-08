Will Wade Adds 3-Point Ace Abdi Bashir Jr. Of Kansas State Via Transfer Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Suddenly, the LSU men’s basketball team has enough players to practice somewhat.

Shooting guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (6-foot-7, 175 pounds), who averaged 13.2 points a game last season at Kansas State and shot 44 percent from three-point range, has committed to new LSU coach Will Wade and will be a senior on the 2026-27 Tigers.

He is Wade’s fourth commitment and fourth player on the LSU roster as he retained no one from previous LSU coach Matt McMahon’s roster.

Previous Wade commitments were combination guard Divine Ugochukwu (6-3, 195 pounds) from Michigan State on Thursday, center Marcio Santos (6-8, 250) of the Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel, professional team in the EuroLeague on Wednesday and No. 8 small forward Mouhamad Dioubate (6-7, 220) from Kentucky on April 20.

Wade has five commitments if you count LSU football commitment Ahmad Hudson (6-6, 239), the No. 1 tight end in the country from Ruston High who committed to Tigers’ football coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday.

Hudson is also an elite forward who told Tiger Rag on Friday that he wants to be counted as a commitment to Wade as well.

Count me in!! — Ahmad Hudson (@AhmadHudson9) May 8, 2026

You got it. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 8, 2026

Hudson was named the Class AAAAA player of the year for the second time by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches (LABC) recently after averaging 19.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots this past season in leading Ruston to the Division I non-select state finals. He was previously named Mr. Basketball in the state. His father is former LSU guard Antonio Hudson.

Wade has also been close to getting a commitment from Saliou Niang (6-6, 190) of the Virtus Bologna pro team in Italy.

Will Wade was busy remaking “The Italian Job” on location this week.https://t.co/7xJPHeuEer — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 1, 2026

Bashir started 18 of the 18 games he played in last season for Kansas State, averaging 24.6 minutes a game. He hit 67 of 151 shots from three-point range for 44 percent. He was worse, counting all shots as he hit 80 of 190 for 42 percent. He missed the last 14 games of the season with an injury.

The 247sports.com rankings have Bashir as the No. 130 player overall in the portal and No. 21 shooting guard. An Omaha, Nebraska, native, he was unranked out of Phoenix Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, when he signed out of high school with Monmouth. He averaged 20 points a game with 2.2 assists as a sophomore in the 2024-25 season and shot better from three-point range at 38 percent (127 of 332) than he did overall, which was 37 percent.

As a freshman in 2023-24 at Monmouth, Bashir averaged 6.3 points and 1.3 assists and was 39 percent from long range (51 of 130) to 38 percent overall.

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