Will nation’s No. 1 Athlete Terry Bussey make LSU’s day on National Signing Day? “Let’s See,” to use Bussey’s own words

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 7 in the country, but it still has a chance to improve its ranking with the addition of the nation’s No. 1-ranked athlete Terry Bussey.

Bussey, the No. 11 overall player, is the top ranked uncommitted recruit left in the 2024 recruiting cycle and will make his decision on where he plays this Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Bussey originally committed to Texas A&M in late September but decided not to sign for the Aggies on early signing day and reopened his recruiting after the firing of Jimbo Fisher. He is reportedly deciding between Texas A&M and LSU.

He visited LSU’s campus last Wednesday and met with head coach Brian Kelly and the new LSU defensive staff. It was his third visit to Baton Rouge since September. However, he also paid an official visit to College Station after visiting LSU and has visited Georgia in recent weeks.

Bussey is from Texas and went to Timpson High school. He threw for 2,177 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushed for 2,596 yards and 46 touchdowns and also added 115 tackles and five interceptions on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 season.

Overall, he amassed 11,342 yards from scrimmage and 169 touchdowns on offense in his high school career. He also tallied 270 tackles, 24 interceptions, two forced fumbles and nine combined touchdowns on special teams and defense.

He is a four-sport athlete and played basketball and baseball and competed in track and field in addition to football.

Bussey will likely play on the defensive side of the ball as a defensive back in college, but a player as dynamic as him could also see some time on offense or as a return man.

If he does choose to join LSU, he would likely bump the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class into the top five nationally and top three in the SEC. He would join two other five star prospects in defensive lineman Dominick McKinley and tight end Trey’Dez Green.

LSU’s 2024 class currently ranks No. 4 in the SEC behind Texas, Alabama and Georgia. LSU’s previous recruiting class was ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC in 2023.

LSU fans and recruits have used the hashtag #BusseyBus2BR on X.com to convince him to join the Tigers. LSU commits like Ju’Juan Johnson and Joel Rogers have used the hashtag in an attempt to talk Bussey into joining them in Death Valley next season.

Bussey has liked several of the tweets and even replied to one from LSU commit Caden Durham. Durham, a four-star running back from Texas, asked if he was “coming home” and Bussey replied by saying “Let’s see.”

A strong 2024 recruiting class would help pave the way for what might be an even stronger 2025 class. LSU currently has the No. 1 ranked 2025 class with commitments from the No. 1 quarterback and overall player Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall wide receiver Dakorien Moore and the No. 1 running back Harlem Berry.