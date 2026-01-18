Will Lane Kiffin Add Pie`ce De Re’sistance To Master Portal Class? No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton To Visit LSU Sunday

The cherry on top of LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s first NCAA Transfer Portal class is expected to arrive on Sunday.
And he is a very big cherry. Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) could be more than a final flourish. He would be the pie`ce de re’sistance – the showpiece – of the Kiffin Collection Part I that grew to 38 commitments and/or signees on Saturday with the addition of unranked running back Stacy Gage of Central Florida.
Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is headed to LSU tomorrow on his next visit. He’s wrapping up a visit with Miami and was at Mississippi State prior. He’s ESPN’s No. 4 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/gZRthz312Z— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 17, 2026
Seaton would be Kiffin’s second No. 1 position player in the portal next to prized quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is also the No. 1 overall player in the portal from Arizona State. Seaton is the No. 4 overall prospect in the portal and could make Leavitt that much better at LSU via protection.
And quarterback and offensive tackle were the biggest needs facing Kiffin when he left the Ole Miss head coaching job after the 2025 regular season and was introduced as LSU’s new coach on Dec. 1.
Seaton, fresh off visits to Mississippi State and Miami, could keep Leavitt clean. He allowed only one sack last season and zero quarterback hits through nine starts and 541 snaps at Colorado before a foot injury ended his sophomore season. In 2024, he started 13 games – a true freshman record at Colorado – and allowed three sacks out of 809 snaps.
He is expected to see Kiffin Sunday.
Seaton was reportedly expected at LSU on Thursday, but did not show. He would bring Kiffin’s first class to a whopping 39.
LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (38) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 9 By On3*:
No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State
No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State
No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss
No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC
No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee
No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss
No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State
No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson
No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida
No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn
No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee
No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor
No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State
No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss
No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion
No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky
No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh
No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii
No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central
No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon
No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland
No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina
No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah
No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte
No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama
No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois
No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida
No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese
No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy
Unranked Running Back Stacy Gage of Central Florida
Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor
Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State
Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon
Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin
Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern
Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida
Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida
Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas
*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.
