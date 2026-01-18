Will Lane Kiffin Add Pie`ce De Re’sistance To Master Portal Class? No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton To Visit LSU Sunday

The cherry on top of LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s first NCAA Transfer Portal class is expected to arrive on Sunday.

And he is a very big cherry. Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) could be more than a final flourish. He would be the pie`ce de re’sistance – the showpiece – of the Kiffin Collection Part I that grew to 38 commitments and/or signees on Saturday with the addition of unranked running back Stacy Gage of Central Florida.

Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is headed to LSU tomorrow on his next visit. He’s wrapping up a visit with Miami and was at Mississippi State prior. He’s ESPN’s No. 4 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/gZRthz312Z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 17, 2026

Seaton would be Kiffin’s second No. 1 position player in the portal next to prized quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is also the No. 1 overall player in the portal from Arizona State. Seaton is the No. 4 overall prospect in the portal and could make Leavitt that much better at LSU via protection.

And quarterback and offensive tackle were the biggest needs facing Kiffin when he left the Ole Miss head coaching job after the 2025 regular season and was introduced as LSU’s new coach on Dec. 1.

Don’t fret LSU fans, if the Tigers go flat in Texas tonight, the greatest LSU football hire in history is just getting started. COLUMN:https://t.co/w5UYv0PlqT — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 27, 2025

Seaton, fresh off visits to Mississippi State and Miami, could keep Leavitt clean. He allowed only one sack last season and zero quarterback hits through nine starts and 541 snaps at Colorado before a foot injury ended his sophomore season. In 2024, he started 13 games – a true freshman record at Colorado – and allowed three sacks out of 809 snaps.

He is expected to see Kiffin Sunday.

Seaton was reportedly expected at LSU on Thursday, but did not show. He would bring Kiffin’s first class to a whopping 39.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (38) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 9 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Running Back Stacy Gage of Central Florida

Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.