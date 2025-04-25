Will Campbell Chokes Up After Pats Take Him 4th In 1st Round, Then Promises ‘To Fight And Die’

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

As soon as Will Campbell shakily uttered the words, “hard work,” it was difficult for him to keep speaking.

For 20 seconds on live national NFL Network television Thursday night, he went silent trying to compose himself and stop the tears moments after becoming the fourth selection of the first round of the NFL Draft to the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots’ dynasty.

“Man, just all the hard work,” he had said to begin.

Then, added, “I’ve worked my entire life to be up here. It’s a thrill to get my name called by a franchise like New England. It means everything to me.”

Ex-LSU OT Will Campbell gets the call from New England Thursday night. (Patriots photo).

Campbell started for three straight seasons as LSU’s left tackle before entering the draft after his junior season. He could be New England’s left tackle for the next 10 or 15 years, and that’s no reach. Some draft experts had criticized Campbell’s shorter-than-most, less-than-33-inch arm reach for a tackle. But he was still deemed within reach for the fourth pick by first-year New England coach Mike Vrabel.

WILL CAMPBELL IS 1ST LSU OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TO GO IN 1ST ROUND SINCE 1998

“I don’t understand how you can watch him play in the SEC, which is the best conference in college football, against guys that are going to get drafted, at that position and not take him,” Vrabel said before the draft when the Patriots showed their hand.

“So, I don’t think you have to project it,” Vrabel said as to what position Campbell would play at New England. Some experts said his lesser reach was more suited for guard.

“You could just actually watch,” Vrabel said, “and say, ‘There’s the snaps at left tackle. Evaluate it and see what you think.'”

Campbell is expected to make between $38 and $40 million in salary and bonus money in his rookie, four-year contract with the Patriots.

When asked about his new job to protect New England quarterback Drake Maye and Patriot running backs, Campbell’s normal, deeper voice had returned and then some. As a rookie last season, Maye was sacked 34 times.

“I’m going to fight and die to protect them with everything I’ve got,” he said.