Why LSU Coach Jay Johnson Started Bullpen Ace Casan Evans Vs. Tennessee Sunday?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Because he is one of LSU’s best pitchers, period. That’s why. And college is not Major League Baseball with all its too clearly defined pitching roles, though freshman right-hander Casan Evans will likely be in MLB very soon.

Evans, who has been a very effective closer, short reliever and middle reliever for the Tigers this season, started for the first time on Sunday afternoon for the No. 4 Tigers (35-9, 13-7) against No. 5 Tennessee (35-8, 13-7 SEC) in the three-game series championship game at Alex Box Stadium.

Wow! LSU freshman “closer” Casan Evans gets start for LSU today. I like this move. In most cases in college, pitchers are pitchers with interchangeable roles. Skip often used starters in relief in Omaha. Casan can start and go several innings. And relieve at other spots later. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 27, 2025

And after a rough start in the first inning when the Vols took a 2-0 lead on four hits, Evans dominated the Volunteers. He left after six innings with an 8-2 lead and got the 12-2, 10-run-rule victory to go to 3-0, having allowed the two runs on six hits and zero walks with six strikeouts.

LSU TAKES SERIES FROM TENNESSEE

“Probably one of the best pitchers on the team, if not the best pitcher on the team,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said when asked on the LSU Radio Network pre-game show why he started Evans. He entered the game with a 0.67 earned run average, 2-0 record, six saves and the best strikeout-to-inning ratio with 41 in 27 innings. Evans also has walked just nine batters on the season. Six LSU relievers have 10 or more walks.

STARTING CASAN EVANS BROUGHT UP IN MARCH BY TIGER RAG

“He’s got great poise and a great mental game for a young player,” Johnson said of the highly recruited pitcher from St. Pius X High in Houston.

“And so, we’re going to lean in and lean on that,” Johnson said. “And then he just needs to execute pitches. Tennessee has a good lineup. They’ll get a good swing here and there, but if he does what he does, we think he can be very successful.”

Through his six innings, Evans threw a career-high 85 pitches with 61 for strikes. His previous most pitches in a game this season was 72 in a career-long four innings against Mississippi State on March 28 for his fifth save.

Zac Cowan (2-0, 1.18 ERA, 6 saves) relieved Evans to open the seventh inning. He allowed no runs on one hit with a pair of strikeouts.