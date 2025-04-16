Why Kyren Lacy Was In Houston and What Really Happened

Here is the backstory, the true breakdown of events that led to former LSU football player Kyren Lacy’s tragic suicide this past weekend … Why was Lacy in Houston? Why did he have gun with him? The police chase that’s been reported was not really a police chase in the sense most people think of when they picture a police chase. Jacques Doucet joins Tiger Rag Radio and explains what happened and how Lacy’s family, friends, teammates and the LSU community responded to the tragedy.

Lacy was 24 years old.