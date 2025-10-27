Who Will Be LSU’s Next Football Coach? The Tiger Rag Hot Board’s High Five Here And Now

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

With football coach Brian Kelly out, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward’s search for a new head coach has launched.

“We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach,” Woodward said Sunday night after firing Kelly eight games into the season at 5-3 overall, 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference. It was Woodward who hired Kelly at $100 million for 10 years after the 2021 season.

Woodward is now saddled with paying Kelly a $52.3 million buyout that has little chance of being negotiated down very significantly, according to college football buyout expert attorney Tom Mars. That could impact Woodward’s search and closing in on a coach.

“I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community, and who embraces the excellence that we demand,” Woodward said. “I will not compromise in our pursuit of excellence, and we will not lower our standards.”

Woodward will likely need to compromise his new coach hiring budget, however, coming off the Kelly, $100 million disaster.

“While there will certainly be speculation and reports on candidates and the process, together we will celebrate and welcome a new coach at the appropriate time,” Woodward said.

Here are five possible candidates who are all major college head coaches who could be in the running for the LSU job:

Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin should be at the top of any list for LSU’s next head coach. He has a record of 113-53 (.681) over 16 years as a head coach with Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss. Kiffin

As it applies to culture, Kiffin, 50, landing in Baton Rouge would make too much sense. He is known for being flashy, unpredictable and entertaining on and off the field, and fans adore that. Kiffin would find the recruiting trail of LSU – the only major program in Louisiana – less difficult than in Mississippi, which has fewer players.

Florida is also gunning for Kiffin after firing Billy Napier, so LSU needs to be aggressive in pursuing him. He’ll have to choose between comfort and ambition. He can stay at Ole Miss, where he raised his children and found a coaching home he likes and is not under much pressure, or take a chance at a much more fruitful recruiting base at LSU or Florida, where expectations at each stop are much more intense.

Jon Sumrall – Tulane

Sumrall, 43, is among the youngest coaches in college football and is proven to be a winner wherever he has been. During his three and a half seasons as a head coach, Sumrall has posted an overall 38-10 (.792) record with Troy (23-4, 14-2 Sun Belt) in 2022 and ’23 and Tulane (15-6, 10-1 American Conference) in 2024 and so far this season (6-1, 3-0).

The Tigers need young blood in the building, and that’s just what Sumrall brings. But he also brings an Old School “blue-collar” style and is known for getting everything out of his players.

But don’t expect LSU to be the only program that pursues him. Sumrall’s alma mater, Kentucky, could have an opening as the Wildcats appear headed for their second straight losing season under Mark Stoops. Auburn could be interested as well with Hugh Freeze nearing a third straight losing season. Sumrall and his wife Ginny grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, and his first head coaching job was at Troy – an hour from Auburn.

Dan Lanning – Oregon

This one is a long shot as it would be a lateral move for Lanning, who has had Oregon rolling with a 42-7 and 28-4 record. Just 38, Lanning has SEC ties, though. He was a graduate assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama in 2015 when the Crimson Tide won the national championship. He served as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach in 2018 and as defensive coordinator from 2019-21.

His energetic style would go over well at LSU. But he recently signed a six-year extension with the Ducks that keeps him in Eugene until 2030, and he makes $11 million a year.

Eli Drinkwitz – Missouri

After one season at Appalachian State (12-1, 8-1) in 2019, Drinkwitz, 42, has built Mizzou into a consistent winner as he is 44-26 and 24-22.

Drinkwitz has won with less, is a players’ coach and possesses a sharp offensive mind. He is not in the greatest recruiting hotbed in Columbia, Mo., but he has managed to bring in quality talent on a regular basis.

Kenny Dillingham – Arizona State

Another rising youthful coach is Kenny Dillingham at just 35. He has a 19-15 and 12-11 record with the Sun Devils in his third year. After going 3-9 in his his first year, he roared into the playoffs in 2024 with an 11-2 and 7-2 mark, winning the Big 12 after being picked to finish last.

Dillingham’s young and charismatic energy could be the missing puzzle piece to LSU’s struggles as a program. But Arizona State is his alma mater.