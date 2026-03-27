Whit Weeks Was Too Much In Love To Leave LSU After His Junior Season For 2026 NFL Draft

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Another person’s decision basically made Whit Weeks’ decision for him last December when he was considering skipping his senior year at LSU and entering the NFL Draft.

“I love that dude to death,” Weeks said on Thursday of LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who could have become Tulane’s head coach last December. “He’s one of my favorite humans in the world. Once I knew he was coming back, I was like, ‘All right, I’m coming back, too.'”

But the first person he told was someone else very important in his life – his girlfriend Landry Kiffin, daughter of his new football coach, Lane Kiffin.

Landry Kiffin white dress celebrates her birthday with friends and family last year Her boyfriend Whit Weeks is third from left next to LSU coach Lane Kiffin and his ex wife Layla Twitter photo

“She was the first person I told,” Weeks said. “She was excited.”

A reporter started to ask a question – “How difficult is it,” and she paused.

“Playing for your girlfriend’s dad?” Weeks said, finishing her question.

“Well, I guess I haven’t figured that out yet, because I haven’t been able to be out there,” said Weeks, who has not been practicing during spring drills that began Tuesday because of an ankle injury suffered last season that caused him to miss five games, including the finale in the Texas Bowl.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to get back out there at the end of spring,” he said. “I started running again, and everything’s feeling good. So, hopefully, by the end of spring, I can get back out there. And I can give you a better answer.”

Whit and Landry began dating last year, and it went public before LSU lost, 24-19, at Ole Miss on Sept. 27 when Landry was a student at Ole Miss while her dad was the coach. He injured his ankle the next week in a 20-10 win over South Carolina and missed the next four games.

In his last game completely healthy last season, Weeks made a season-high 10 tackles at Ole Miss with two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. But the Rebels and Kiffin’s offense put up 480 yards and kept the ball for the final minutes of the game to secure the win.

“I’m excited he’s on our side and excited to get out there and practice against him,” Weeks said. “It’s going to make us better.”