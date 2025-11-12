Whit Weeks Practices Without Boot In Hopes He Can Play For “The Boot” Vs. Arkansas

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday from doubtful in recent weeks with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the Tigers’ last three games.

Weeks, a junior who was the Tigers’ leading tackler last season with 125, practiced Tuesday and Wednesday without the protective boot he has worn since the last game he played on Oct. 11 against South Carolina. Weeks has missed LSU’s last three games after aggravating his right ankle that was fractured in the bowl game last season.

Kickoff between the Tigers (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) and Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC) is at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network with the Golden Boot trophy on the line. LSU has won three straight against the Hogs and is in possession of the Boot.

“He is spot practicing. No boot,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday. “He’s moving about, transitioning, but not with body weight.”

Weeks was expected to try practicing with weight on the ankle on Wednesday. It possibly went well as Wilson listed him as questionable for Saturday on the weekly availability report to the SEC office on Wednesday night after practice.

“Certainly could use his contributions and leadership on the field,” Wilson said earlier Wednesday. “He is day-by-day.”

LSU has not won since Weeks last played against South Carolina.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who suffered an elbow injury in the loss at Alabama Saturday, has practiced in a limited capacity this week, but he was listed as probable on Wednesday night.

“He moved around well,” Wilson said. “I think he’ll be ready to go for Saturday.”

Wide receiver Nic Anderson, who injured his knee at Alabama, will not play against Arkansas, according to the availability report.

QUARTERBACK BATTLE

Wilson again said he will play both quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren Saturday, but has not said which will start. Van Buren replaced Nussmeier in the third quarter at Alabama.

“We need both quarterbacks to play well in this game,” Wilson said.

GARRETT NUSSMEIER HAS NOT GONE “SIDEWAYS”

Wilson was asked on the teleconference about “what has gone sideways” for Nussmeier this season.

“As a team, we haven’t performed and done the things that we needed to do offensively,” Wilson said. “I think Garrett someone who has gone sideways. I think we have not done the things necessarily best for us as an offense in a multitude of ways. He’s just one of many that have not played up to their desired or want to. And that’s at every position. He does some really good things.”