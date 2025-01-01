Whit Weeks May Return By Spring After Dislocating Ankle In Texas Bowl Win That Bodes Well For 2025

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

HOUSTON – The only significant bad part about LSU’s 44-31 blowout of Baylor in the Texas Bowl Tuesday afternoon was a graphic injury to popular linebacker Whit Weeks’ right ankle, which was bent awkwardly late in the second quarter.

Weeks had to be carted off the field after his older brother and teammate West Weeks slammed his helmet to the ground at NRG Stadium in frustration at his brother’s plight. Virtually LSU’s complete sideline of concerned players rushed the field to their fallen compadre, who in turn cheered them on as he sat in an injury cart and a just-applied cast on his lower leg.

But the news was good for Weeks later Tuesday night.

“The early indication is a dislocation of the ankle, probably will have surgery here quickly,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “I don’t want to give an exact timeline, but we should have him ready to go some time around spring ball.”

LSU usually holds spring practice in April.

LSU QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER SHINES DESPITE HAVING TO BREAK IN LITTLE-USED TARGETS

Weeks, a sophomore from Watkinsville, Georgia, made six tackles with three solo stops before the injury. It occurred on Baylor running back Dawson Pendergrass’ 1-yard touchdown run to get the Bears within 28-14 with 1:41 to play in the second quarter. Weeks clutched his lower right leg and hit the ground as Pendergrass scored.

Weeks, who was a regular starter this season after starting three times as a true freshman in 2023, was all over the field all season. He even made fans almost forget about the loss of celebrated linebacker/former edge rusher Harold Perkins Jr., who was lost for the season with a knee injury in the fourth game of the season. Perkins was at the game and rushed to Weeks after the injury with everyone else.

LSU’s leader in tackles with 125, Weeks also led the Tigers in solo stops with 61 – 20 more than the next highest – linebacker Greg Penn III. Weeks collected 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, an interception and three pass breakups. West Weeks replaced his brother at linebacker and finished with seven tackles, tying cornerback Jardin Gilbert for the team lead.

“Obviously, we feel for Whit,” Kelly said. “And certainly, he’s a tough kid who will handle this the right way. We’ll act quickly on it. His family was with him.”

Kelly meant his blood family in the stands and at linebacker, but his LSU family made its presence shown dramatically with the field rush.

“I think our team responded appropriately, because he’s such an important part of what we do,” Kelly said. “He was the heartbeat of your team, and in particular the defense. I don’t know that they (Weeks’ teammates) knew the nature of the injury. So, they were very guarded about what it might have been.”

At first glance, it looked like Weeks broke his lower leg or ankle.

GAME PREDICTION: LSU TO WIN EASILY

LSU took a 34-14 lead just after Weeks exited the field when Xavion Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown with 1:41 left. Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to draw the Bears within 34-17 at the half.

After Kelly witnessed the emotional goodbye to Weeks, he felt he had to do something during the break.

“I actually told the team before we went back out what the nature of the injury was, just so we didn’t have any lingering effects going into the second half,” Kelly said. “So they could play and get back to finishing off the game.”

Baylor cut LSU’s lead to 34-24 with 6:21 left in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sawyer Robertson to wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins. But the Bears (8-5) would never get closer. LSU running back Josh Williams sprinted up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown on a direct snap for a 41-24 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“That kind of put the game away for us late,” Kelly said.

Williams, a sixth-year senior from Houston who was on LSU’s 2019 national championship roster, gained 42 yards on nine carries for the Tigers, who also got 60 on 13 rushes from true freshman running back Caden Durham. Damian Ramos’ 43-yard field put LSU up by 44-24 with 9:46 to play. Baylor, a 4.5-point favorite in a Vegas snafu, scored with 6:20 left on a Pendergrass 3-yard TD for the 44-31 final.

LSU scored its most points of the season against a major conference (Big 12) foe and finished 9-4 with a three-game winning streak. Kelly won 10 games in each of his first two seasons at LSU after leaving Notre Dame’s head coaching job.

“Look, this is a championship program,” said Kelly, who predicted after the 37-17 regular season finale win over Oklahoma that LSU would reach the national championship game next season. “This is about winning championships, and we fell short of that this season. So, we have to evaluate all of those things. It starts with me and how I led, and it goes through and permeates the entire program. The big picture is pretty bright in terms of what happened today.”