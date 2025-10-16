Whit Weeks Makes Surprise Appearance On LSU Injury Report With Recurring Ankle Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of LSU’s best weapons toward thwarting Vanderbilt dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia is questionable for Saturday’s game in Nashville.

LSU junior star linebacker Whit Weeks, who is fifth on the team with 29 tackles and has eight quarterback hurries with a sack and fumble recovery, is experiencing pain in the right ankle he broke last season in the Texas Bowl win over Baylor. The Southeastern Conference availability report listed Weeks as questionable on Wednesday night.

The No. 10 Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) play at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). Pavia, a sixth-year senior, has rushed 60 times for 352 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He has completed 115 of 161 passes for 1,409 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“Whit Weeks is just from his injury. He’s sore,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Monday.

Weeks did not look injured in the Tigers’ 20-10 win over South Carolina Satuday as he made six solo tackles with his first sack of the season.

Weeks’ older brother West Weeks leads LSU in tackles with 38, including 14 solos and 2.5 for loss from linebacker.

Whit Weeks led LSU and was No. 9 in the nation in 2024 with 125 tackles and was an All-SEC first team selection. He had 10 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Starting defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (bruised collarbone) is listed as doubtful on the SEC report. Kelly called that a “short time” injury and his play will depend on how he “manages the pain, relative to how he goes through the week.”

Backup defensive end Jimari Butler (ankle) was downgraded to questionable after Kelly said on Monday that he was “probable.”

Starting wide receiver Aaron Anderson (knee) was questionable on the SEC listing, and starting left guard Paul Mubenga (high ankle sprain) is also probable.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (ankle) was not on the SEC availability report.

“Nussmeier had a slight ankle sprain,” Kelly said of the South Carolina game. “Not a high ankle sprain, but a medial. And we feel like he’s going to be fine.”