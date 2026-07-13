Which Tigers Should Be At Media Days? Tiger Rag Endorses QB Sam Leavitt, OT Jordan Seaton, LB Whit Weeks

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Southeastern Conference office is expected to name the three players from all 16 member football programs that will be attending SEC Media Days next Monday through Thursday in Tampa.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin and three Tigers will appear before throngs of media on Thursday morning at the Marriott Water Street downtown. Considering the mammoth story that his move from Ole Miss to LSU was after the 2025 regular season and all the controversy and drama between the two programs, Kiffin will likely draw the largest media contingent, which is why he is on the last day. Kiffin followed the hire up by signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal class in the country.

Chris Low on Low-Lying @Lane_Kiffin as told to Tiger Rag Radio:https://t.co/fJ2xr6qT1b — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 9, 2026

Hopefully, the three LSU players Kiffin chooses to accompany him to Tampa will be among the elite headliners on his new roster.

SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent, who is a former LSU football sports information director and associate athletic director for communications, will join Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night to discuss the SEC Media Days.

Tiger Rag suggests the following trio of LSU players for Media Days:

QUARTERBACK SAM LEAVITT … The No. 1 overall player in the Transfer Portal last January when he signed with Kiffin out of Arizona State after quite the chase. Kiffin hosted him at LSU, then flew to Knoxville, Tennessee, to visit with him again at the McGhee Tyson Airport before Leavitt flew to Miami for another visit. It worked. Leavitt – more than any other player for the Tigers – is the key to Kiffin success in his first season with the Tigers. Leavitt will be a junior for the Tigers this season.

LEFT TACKLE JORDAN SEATON … The No. 4 overall player in the portal and No. 1 offensive tackle from Colorado. Seaton was another franchise player who played hard to get, eventually choosing the Tigers over Oregon, Miami and Mississippi State. What did Seaton think of playing for Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the former portal king? And how did the present portal king – Kiffin – convince Seaton to come to the bayou? Seaton will also be a junior for the Tigers this season.

LSU football coach Lane Kiffins daughter Landry with her boyfriend LSU linebacker Whit Weeks Twitter photo

LINEBACKER WHIT WEEKS … The returning senior linebacker for the Tigers who had a superstar season in 2024 before an injury limited him in 2025. Weeks has been dating Kiffin’s daughter Landry since last season and has gotten to know Lane more than the average player. And he has been a great interview for his entire career with the Tigers. How could you not have Weeks there?

LSU fans, send your selections to @SportBeatTweet.