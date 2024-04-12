Where will Angel Reese be drafted? Here’s where she lands on most projections

Projections vary on exactly where LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese will land in this year’s WNBA draft, but most mock drafts have her being selected outside of the top five picks.

Reese is the reigning SEC Player of the Year and was an important part in LSU’s national championship run in 2023. She was second in the nation in rebounds per game last season with 13.4 and averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over her four-year college career.

Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland and quickly became one of the biggest names in the sport. She recorded 61 double-doubles throughout her two seasons at LSU and set the single-season record for doubles-doubles in LSU’s championship season with 34.

She announced her decision to declare for the WNBA draft after the Tigers were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament this season by Iowa.

Reese will be the 23rd LSU player drafted into the WNBA and the 24th player coached by Kim Mulkey.

ESPN projects her to be taken by the Chicago Sky at No. 8, FloHoops projects her to land at No. 6 to the Washington Mystics and Bleacher Report Projects her to go to the Connecticut Sun at No. 10. The Athletic, CBS Sports and Sporting News all project her to go to the Minnesota Lynx at No. 7.

Caitlin Clark is the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft. Almost every mock draft has Clark being taken by the Indiana Fever with the first pick.

Reese is one of 15 players invited to this year’s WNBA draft in Brooklyn. The draft will be held this Monday and will start at 6:30 p.m.