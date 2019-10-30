Where LSU baseball players are playing in summer college leagues

While LSU continues its search for a new head baseball coach to replace the retired Paul Mainieri, 17 Tigers and eight LSU signees are scattering across the country to play in college summer leagues.

Here’s a list of which LSU players and where they are playing:

Harwich Mariners – Cape Cod League

Tre’ Morgan, 1B

Cade Beloso, OF/1B

https://www.capecodbaseball.org/

Sanford River Rats – Florida Collegiate League

Dylan Crews, OF

Josh Pearson, OF/INF (incoming LSU signee)

Brennan Holt, INF/OF (incoming LSU signee)

http://floridaleague.com/view/fcsl/

Seminole County Snappers – Florida Collegiate League

Collier Cranford, INF

http://floridaleague.com/view/fcsl/

Winter Park Diamond Dawgs – Florida Collegiate League

Cade Doughty, INF

Brody Drost, OF

http://floridaleague.com/view/fcsl/

Keene Swamp Bats – New England Collegiate Baseball League

Zach Arnold, INF

http://www.necbl.com/view/necbl/

Bristol State Liners – Appalachian League

Ty Floyd, RHP

Michael Fowler, RHP

Paul Gervase, RHP (incoming LSU signee)

https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league

Bluefield Ridge Runners – Appalachian League

Brayden Jobert, INF (incoming LSU signee)

https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league

Delray Beach Lightning – South Florida Collegiate League

Brant Smith, INF (incoming LSU signee)

http://southfloridacollegiateleague.com/view/southfloridacollegiateleague/

Waterloo Bucks – Northwoods League

Drew Bianco, INF/OF

https://northwoodsleague.com/

Kalamazoo Growlers – Northwoods League

Luke Leto, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee)

https://northwoodsleague.com/

Battle Creek Bombers – Northwoods League

Jack Merrifield, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee)

https://northwoodsleague.com/

Charlottesville TomSox – Valley League

Will Safford, INF

http://www.valleyleaguebaseball.com/view/valleyleaguebaseball

Covington Lumberjacks – Valley League

Javen Coleman, LHP

Garrett Edwards, RHP

http://www.valleyleaguebaseball.com/view/valleyleaguebaseball

Danville Dans – Prospect League

Jacob Hasty, LHP

http://www.prospectleague.com/

Saugerties Stallions – Perfect Game League

Josh Stevenson, OF/LHP (incoming LSU signee)

Theo Millas, RHP

http://pgcbl.com/

Wenatchee Apple Sox – West Coast League

Jake Wyeth, C

Alex Brady, LHP