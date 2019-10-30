Where LSU baseball players are playing in summer college leagues

While LSU continues its search for a new head baseball coach to replace the retired Paul Mainieri, 17 Tigers and eight LSU signees are scattering across the country to play in college summer leagues.
Here’s a list of which LSU players and where they are playing:
Harwich Mariners – Cape Cod League
Tre’ Morgan, 1B
Cade Beloso, OF/1B
https://www.capecodbaseball.org/
Sanford River Rats – Florida Collegiate League
Dylan Crews, OF
Josh Pearson, OF/INF (incoming LSU signee)
Brennan Holt, INF/OF (incoming LSU signee)
http://floridaleague.com/view/fcsl/
Seminole County Snappers – Florida Collegiate League
Collier Cranford, INF
http://floridaleague.com/view/fcsl/
Winter Park Diamond Dawgs – Florida Collegiate League
Cade Doughty, INF
Brody Drost, OF
http://floridaleague.com/view/fcsl/
Keene Swamp Bats – New England Collegiate Baseball League
Zach Arnold, INF
http://www.necbl.com/view/necbl/
Bristol State Liners – Appalachian League
Ty Floyd, RHP
Michael Fowler, RHP
Paul Gervase, RHP (incoming LSU signee)
https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league
Bluefield Ridge Runners – Appalachian League
Brayden Jobert, INF (incoming LSU signee)
https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league
Delray Beach Lightning – South Florida Collegiate League
Brant Smith, INF (incoming LSU signee)
http://southfloridacollegiateleague.com/view/southfloridacollegiateleague/
Waterloo Bucks – Northwoods League
Drew Bianco, INF/OF
Kalamazoo Growlers – Northwoods League
Luke Leto, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee)
Battle Creek Bombers – Northwoods League
Jack Merrifield, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee)
Charlottesville TomSox – Valley League
Will Safford, INF
http://www.valleyleaguebaseball.com/view/valleyleaguebaseball
Covington Lumberjacks – Valley League
Javen Coleman, LHP
Garrett Edwards, RHP
http://www.valleyleaguebaseball.com/view/valleyleaguebaseball
Danville Dans – Prospect League
Jacob Hasty, LHP
http://www.prospectleague.com/
Saugerties Stallions – Perfect Game League
Josh Stevenson, OF/LHP (incoming LSU signee)
Theo Millas, RHP
Wenatchee Apple Sox – West Coast League
Jake Wyeth, C
Alex Brady, LHP
