Where Does LSU Women’s Basketball Stand After Its Latest Addition?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

If there’s one thing that’s known, it’s that the transfer portal never sleeps. But neither does the LSU women’s basketball coaching staff. Kim Mulkey and her assistants have been working quietly over the past month to ensure the Tigers are building a championship-level roster for next season.

And that work is already paying off, as LSU has added a potential gamechanger to its 2026-27 roster with the signing of 6-foot-3 forward Noa Morro from Spain. A native of Mallorca, Morro brings four years of professional experience overseas.

Most recently, in June 2025, she signed with KutxaBank Araski. Through 25 games, Morro averaged 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. She is effective both inside and on the perimeter, shooting 36.5% from three-point range this past season.

She immediately fills a significant frontcourt need for the Tigers following the departure of senior Amiya Joyner.

So, where does LSU stand after the addition?

The Tigers are far from finished with their 2026-27 roster, sources told Tiger Rag. Morro is just the first domino to fall.

There has been speculation that LSU is targeting another international big, and a third addition could also be on the way in the coming weeks.

Now that LSU has a forward who can finish around the rim and stretch the floor, Mulkey’s staff will likely look to add a more traditional interior presence with someone who can rebound at a high level and provide a dominant paint presence, addressing a need that has lingered over the past couple of seasons.

In addition to another frontcourt piece, adding depth at the position would also be beneficial.

Regardless of what comes next, the Tigers are in a significantly better position than they were just weeks ago, when Grace Knox and Kate Koval were the only true post players in the frontcourt.

Morro will have one year of eligibility, though it is currently unclear whether she will be classified as a transfer or international signee.

Here’s an outlook of LSU’s 2026 transfer portal cycle so far:

TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS/SIGNEES (3)

Laila Reynolds, Guard, Jr., Florida

Jaida Williams, Guard, Jr., Iowa State

Noa Morro, Forward, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (1)

Lola Lampley, Guard, Incoming Freshman

DEPARTURES (4)

Divine Bourrage, Guard, Fr.,…Signed to Illinois

Bella Hines, Guard, Fr.,…Signed to TCU

Jada Richard, Guard, So.,…Signed To Ole Miss

Kailyn Gilbert, Guard, Sr.,…Signed to Texas A&M