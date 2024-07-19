Where did LSU football finish in SEC Preseason Poll? How many Tigers took home preseason honors?

Georgia is favored to win the 2024 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll. This poll was by media at SEC Football Media Days.

LSU is picked to finish fifth.

The Bulldogs received 165 votes to win the championship on December 7 in Atlanta. They will face Texas, which got 27 votes. It’s Texas’s first season in the SEC.

This season, there are no divisions in SEC Football for the first time since 1991. The game’s participants will be the two teams with the best winning percentages in the eight-game conference schedule.

Since 1992, only nine preseason favorites have won the SEC Championship.

The SEC Championship Game was the most-watched conference championship in 15 of the last 16 seasons. It was not number one in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2023, the game had 17.519 million viewers on average. This was a 61% increase from the previous year. It peaked at 22.350 million viewers, making it the most-watched championship game in five years.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

SEC CHAMPION

School Points

Georgia 165

Texas 27

Alabama 12

Ole Miss 4

Vanderbilt 2

LSU 2

South Carolina 1

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

School Points

Georgia 3330

Texas 3041

Alabama 2891

Ole Miss 2783

LSU 2322

Missouri 2240

Tennessee 2168

Oklahoma 2022

Texas A&M 1684

Auburn 1382

Kentucky 1371

Florida 1146

South Carolina 923

Arkansas 749

Mississippi State 623

Vanderbilt 293

2024 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Carson Beck, UGA

RB – Trevor Etienne, UGA

RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU

WR – Luther Burden III, MIZ

WR – Tre Harris, UM

TE – Caden Prieskorn, UM

OL – Tyler Booker, UA

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

OL – Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX

OL – Tate Ratledge, UGA

C – Cooper Mays, UT

Second-Team

QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX

RB – Raheim Sanders, SC

*RB – CJ Baxter, TEX

*RB – Montrell Johnson Jr., UF

WR – Isaiah Bond, TEX

WR – Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL – Emery Jones, LSU

OL – Kadyn Proctor, UA

OL – Xavier Truss, UGA

OL – Dylan Fairchild, UGA

C – Parker Brailsford, UA

Third-Team

QB – Jalen Milroe, UA

RB – Justice Haynes, UA

RB – Ulysses Bentley, UM

WR – Deion Burks, OU

WR – Dominic Lovett, UGA

TE – Oscar Delp, UGA

OL – Earnest Greene III, UGA

OL – Marques Cox, UK

OL – Trey Zuhn III, TAMU

OL – Jaeden Roberts, UA

C – Jake Majors, TEX

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – James Pearce Jr., UT

DL – Walter Nolen, UM

DL – Deone Walker, UK

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, UGA

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Danny Stutsman, OU

*LB – Deontae Lawson, UA

*LB – Mykel Williams, UGA

DB – Malaki Starks, UGA

DB – Malachi Moore, UA

DB – Billy Bowman, OU

DB – Maxwell Hairston, UK

Second-Team

DL – Shemar Turner, TAMU

DL – Landon Jackson, ARK

DL – Nic Scourton, TAMU

*DL – Tim Smith, UA

*DL – Jared Ivey, UM

LB – Debo Williams, SC

LB – Anthony Hill Jr., TEX

LB – Smael Mondon Jr., UGA

DB – Jahdae Barron, TEX

DB – Major Burns, LSU

DB – Andrew Mukuba, TEX

DB – Malik Muhammad, TEX

Third-Team

DL – Tim Keenan III, UA

DL – Princely Umanmielen , UM

DL – Trey Moore, TEX

DL – Tonka Hemingway, SC

LB – Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson, UK

LB – Jihaad Campbell, UA

LB – Eugene Asante, AU

DB – Domani Jackson, UA

DB – Daylen Everette, UGA

DB – Jason Marshall Jr., UF

*DB – Keon Sabb, UA

*DB – Nick Emmanwori, SC

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – James Burnip, UA

PK – Bert Auburn, TEX

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, UA

KS – Alex McPherson, AU

RS – Barion Brown, UK

AP – Zavion Thomas, LSU

Second-Team

P – Brett Thorson, UGA

PK – Graham Nicholson, UA

LS – Hunter Rogers, SC

KS – Will Stone, TEX

RS – Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP – Dillion Bell, UGA

Third-Team

P – Jeremy Crawshaw, UF

PK – Alex McPherson, AU

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Trey Smack, UF

RS – Keionte Scott, AU

*AP – Barion Brown, UK

*AP – Jaydon Blue, TEX

* – Indicates a tie