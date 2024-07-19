Where did LSU football finish in SEC Preseason Poll? How many Tigers took home preseason honors?

Georgia is favored to win the 2024 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll. This poll was by media at SEC Football Media Days.
LSU is picked to finish fifth.
The Bulldogs received 165 votes to win the championship on December 7 in Atlanta. They will face Texas, which got 27 votes. It’s Texas’s first season in the SEC.
This season, there are no divisions in SEC Football for the first time since 1991. The game’s participants will be the two teams with the best winning percentages in the eight-game conference schedule.
Since 1992, only nine preseason favorites have won the SEC Championship.
The SEC Championship Game was the most-watched conference championship in 15 of the last 16 seasons. It was not number one in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In 2023, the game had 17.519 million viewers on average. This was a 61% increase from the previous year. It peaked at 22.350 million viewers, making it the most-watched championship game in five years.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
SEC CHAMPION
School Points
Georgia 165
Texas 27
Alabama 12
Ole Miss 4
Vanderbilt 2
LSU 2
South Carolina 1
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
School Points
Georgia 3330
Texas 3041
Alabama 2891
Ole Miss 2783
LSU 2322
Missouri 2240
Tennessee 2168
Oklahoma 2022
Texas A&M 1684
Auburn 1382
Kentucky 1371
Florida 1146
South Carolina 923
Arkansas 749
Mississippi State 623
Vanderbilt 293
2024 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Carson Beck, UGA
RB – Trevor Etienne, UGA
RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU
WR – Luther Burden III, MIZ
WR – Tre Harris, UM
TE – Caden Prieskorn, UM
OL – Tyler Booker, UA
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX
OL – Tate Ratledge, UGA
C – Cooper Mays, UT
Second-Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX
RB – Raheim Sanders, SC
*RB – CJ Baxter, TEX
*RB – Montrell Johnson Jr., UF
WR – Isaiah Bond, TEX
WR – Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Emery Jones, LSU
OL – Kadyn Proctor, UA
OL – Xavier Truss, UGA
OL – Dylan Fairchild, UGA
C – Parker Brailsford, UA
Third-Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, UA
RB – Justice Haynes, UA
RB – Ulysses Bentley, UM
WR – Deion Burks, OU
WR – Dominic Lovett, UGA
TE – Oscar Delp, UGA
OL – Earnest Greene III, UGA
OL – Marques Cox, UK
OL – Trey Zuhn III, TAMU
OL – Jaeden Roberts, UA
C – Jake Majors, TEX
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL – James Pearce Jr., UT
DL – Walter Nolen, UM
DL – Deone Walker, UK
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, UGA
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Danny Stutsman, OU
*LB – Deontae Lawson, UA
*LB – Mykel Williams, UGA
DB – Malaki Starks, UGA
DB – Malachi Moore, UA
DB – Billy Bowman, OU
DB – Maxwell Hairston, UK
Second-Team
DL – Shemar Turner, TAMU
DL – Landon Jackson, ARK
DL – Nic Scourton, TAMU
*DL – Tim Smith, UA
*DL – Jared Ivey, UM
LB – Debo Williams, SC
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., TEX
LB – Smael Mondon Jr., UGA
DB – Jahdae Barron, TEX
DB – Major Burns, LSU
DB – Andrew Mukuba, TEX
DB – Malik Muhammad, TEX
Third-Team
DL – Tim Keenan III, UA
DL – Princely Umanmielen , UM
DL – Trey Moore, TEX
DL – Tonka Hemingway, SC
LB – Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson, UK
LB – Jihaad Campbell, UA
LB – Eugene Asante, AU
DB – Domani Jackson, UA
DB – Daylen Everette, UGA
DB – Jason Marshall Jr., UF
*DB – Keon Sabb, UA
*DB – Nick Emmanwori, SC
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P – James Burnip, UA
PK – Bert Auburn, TEX
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, UA
KS – Alex McPherson, AU
RS – Barion Brown, UK
AP – Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second-Team
P – Brett Thorson, UGA
PK – Graham Nicholson, UA
LS – Hunter Rogers, SC
KS – Will Stone, TEX
RS – Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP – Dillion Bell, UGA
Third-Team
P – Jeremy Crawshaw, UF
PK – Alex McPherson, AU
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, UF
RS – Keionte Scott, AU
*AP – Barion Brown, UK
*AP – Jaydon Blue, TEX
* – Indicates a tie
