What’s the deal? Why can’t LSU football close any defensive tackle deals?

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 8, 2024 hosted by Jake McMains | LSU football head coach Brian Kelly has made one of his biggest offseason goals clear: signing defensive tackles. It’s the biggest area of concern for LSU and the Tigers will need to sign at least two players on the defensive interior to feel comfortable with its depth there. But the Tigers have struck out on every big name recruit they’ve targeted in the transfer portal so far. Todd Horne and Jeff Palermo discuss with Billy Embody of On3.com.
