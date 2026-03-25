What’s The Best Change Coming From Lane Kiffin? Gordy Rush Tells Us On Tiger Rag Radio

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Remember when LSU used to be known for running the football with running backs?

Well, the Tigers have not had a running back rush for 1,000 yards or more since Tyrion Davis-Price had 1,003 back in 2021. Look for that to change with new coach Lane Kiffin, who had a 1,567-yard rusher last season at Ole Miss in running back Kewan Lacy.

“I mean, they’re going to run the football,” Gordy Rush, vice-president and general manager of Guaranty Media, said on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday night. Rush moonlights as the sideline reporter for the LSU Radio Network and played defensive back at LSU from 1988-90.

Rush was asked what change on the LSU team would be most noticeable because of Kiffin.

“You can’t be one-dimensional in this league,” Rush said. “You’ve got to run the football in the SEC. Just the idea that LSU is going to be dynamic on offense is exciting, because Lane’s been dynamic on offense every where he’s been. I think that’s going to bring excitement.”

LSU finished 104th in the nation in rushing in 2025 under former coach Brian Kelly with 104 yards a game and 107th the year before with 114 a game.