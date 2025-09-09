What Transfer WR Barion Brown Envisioned Is Happening At LSU

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

At LSU, former Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has already caught nearly half of the passes he did last season.

The senior from Nashville had 29 catches for 361 yards with the Wildcats in 2024. With eight receptions for 94 yards in the Tigers’ win over Louisiana Tech Saturday, he is second on the Tigers in receptions with 13 for 119 yards going into Saturday’s game when No. 3 LSU (2-0) hosts Florida (1-1) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams at Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC).

BRIAN KELLY PULLS BACK ON HIS POSTGAME COMMENTS

“Man, I was just out there having fun with my teammates,” Brown said Saturday. “Letting the game come to me and not too worried about the receptions or what I’m doing in the game. Just trying to put our team in the best position to win.”

Brown knew before he even signed with LSU out of the transfer portal after the 2024 season that footballs would be flying his way.

“Honestly, as soon as I tapped on the tape and just watched some hightlights, I saw Nuss (LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier) and how the offense moved,” he said in August. “They threw the ball. And everybody gets a feel here. We’ve got some players here. Ain’t been in a room where literally everybody can go deep. It’s going to be fun watching everybody have fun.”

Revisiting my infamous tweet about Billy Napier and LSU in 2022. BTW, Brian Kelly’s record at LSU better than my top LSU candidate Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss over same span as well as my other candidate Lincoln Riley at USC.https://t.co/8zey4U9Msr — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 8, 2025

Junior Aaron Anderson, who hung with Brown on his visit to LSU, leads the Tigers with 14 catches for 172 yards this season. Senior Chris Hilton, who is LSU’s most dangerous and fastest deep threat along with Brown, has only one catch for a yard so far, though, as the offense has not shown everything it can do yet.

“Yeah, we know what we want to get to, and we’re going to work hard to get to that goal,” Brown said.

“I like the balance now that we have with explosive receivers who can catch it,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Monday. “We really struggled with that last year. Where I’ll really be interested in seeing where this thing falls is our conversion rate in the red zone. That’s really where I’m focused right now – converting in the red zone and scoring touchdowns instead of field goals.”

Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan have options for sure with the addition of Brown and Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson to returnees Anderson, Hilton, Zavion Thomas, Kyle Parker and Jelani Watkins.

“It’s competitive for sure,” Brown said. “It brings the best out of us, and that’s what they want. It’s just good to have a quarterback back there slinging it, too. Me and Nuss, we have chemistry together. We have fun throwing together. Any time I’m having fun, I’ll do it forever.”

But so far, Nussmeier has thrown just two touchdowns.

“We need to just be detailed in everything we do,” Brown said. “Just getting better overall. We glued together for sure.”