What to expect at SEC Media Days with no Nick Saban and with Texas & Oklahoma there for first time

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 11, 2024 – Chris Gordy of Locked On SEC tells Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne what we all should expect as SEC Football’s Media Days kicks off Monday in Dallas, Texas.
