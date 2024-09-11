What One LSU Player Learned From Nicholls State Scare

LSU senior defensive end Paris Shand took away two valuable lessons from the Tigers’ uninspiring, 44-21 win over 46-point underdog Nicholls State Saturday night.

And it should help if the No. 16 Tigers approach South Alabama similarly on Sept. 28, or perhaps Vanderbilt on Nov. 23.

““Well, what I learned from Nicholls personally was just you always have got to come out 110 percent when it comes to any opponent that you play,” Shand said Tuesday night at player interviews. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. It’s a nameless, faceless opponent.”

In truth, Shand re-learned that.

“You’ve got to re-instill stuff sometimes and really live through it to understand it,” he said.

In Shand’s first season at LSU last year after transferring from Arizona, the Tigers didn’t fool around with lesser opponents, beating Grambling, 72-10, Army, 62-0, and Georgia State, 56-14.

“I can’t speak for everyone on the defense, but that’s what I personally learned,” he said.

The defense allowed 295 yards of offense to Colonels and made tailback/Wildcat quarterback Collin Guggenheim look like a superstar with 145 yards, a 5.8-yard average and two touchdowns. His 67-yard rush up the middle for a touchdown on the third play of the third quarter cut the Tigers’ lead to 23-21.

Not a trick play at all. Not a play very different at all from his previous 17 carries for 60 yards.

“Just keep playing the game was really my mindset,” Shand said of that point in the game. “I don’t ever falter or break in my mindset. I’m always going to continue the task at hand.”

Shand finished with two tackles and a quarterback hurry in a backup role. LSU’s defense allowed no more points from that point on, forced a turnover, a three-and-out punt, two more punts, and a failed fourth down attempt to end the game.

“After that, we kind of settled in pretty good,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “But we have to be more physical clearly.”

Particularly because the opposition takes a clear step up Saturday when the Tigers (1-1) travel to play South Carolina (2-0) at 11 a.m. central on ABC.

So, LSU should have no trouble taking the Gamecocks seriously. They played much bSometimes people want to make certain plays outside of their gaps. Everyone wants to make plays. But sometimes it’s important just to do your job, and the plays will happen. I feel like the big thing is doing your job.”etter last week than LSU did as they soundly defeated Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky, 31-6, on the road as a touchdown underdog.

The other lesson Shand digested? Stay in your lane.

“Sometimes people want to make certain plays outside of their gaps,” he said. “Everyone wants to make plays. But sometimes it’s important just to do your job, and the plays will happen. I feel like the big thing is doing your job.”