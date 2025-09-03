What If … Clemson Had Scored From The 15-Yard Line In The Final Seconds And Beat LSU?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly fielded a question Wednesday about his team’s 17-10 win over No. 4 Clemson Saturday that had not been asked yet. Not even close.

“Play a hypothetical on you,” Lake Charles American Press columnist Scooter Hobbs said on the Southeastern Conference Teleconference Wednesday morning. “Let’s say that last drive for Clemson, they had scored and won the game (with a 2-point conversion or in overtime), would you still have come away feeling a lot better than the previous three (losing) season openers?”

BRIAN KELLY AND DABO SWINNEY STILL REPLAYING SATURDAY’S GAME

After a slight pause, Kelly said, “At the moment, no,” and laughed.

Clemson’s final drive ended at the 15-yard line with two straight incompletions, and LSU ran out the final minute.

“I would’ve been upset, angry,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t have punched the podium, because I did that last year (after 27-20 loss to USC in Las Vegas), so. But, Scooter, you know how these things go, right? I mean, we’re in it for the long haul. And, yes, it was a big game. It was an important game. But I don’t believe it was going to define who we are. And walking away from that game on the road in a tightly contested battle (for a loss), you would feel like this is a team that could still compete for a championship.”

But he will take the 1-0 start going into Saturday’s home game against Louisiana Tech (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium and the jump to No. 3 from No. 9 in the Associated Press poll – the Tigers’ highest ranking since the 2019 national championship season.