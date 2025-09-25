What If Caden Durham Can’t Go? Brian Kelly Discusses LSU RBs Ju’Juan Johnson, Harlem Berry And Kaleb Jackson

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU starting running back Caden Durham still has a chance to play at Ole Miss Saturday after injuring his ankle last Saturday as he remains questionable.

“He’s gotten better each day,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday, and added what he needs most is time. “We’ve got to take Friday and right up to Saturday before we make a final decision, and give him a chance. He wants to play, so we told him the only way this is going to work is if we give him the whole week. So, his status is the same.”

If you’re not (set) first against Ole Miss offense, you’re last, as Ricky Bobby would say:https://t.co/muxvxcrutS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 25, 2025

Durham, a sophomore, leads the team in rushing with 213 yards on 52 carries (4.1-yard average) as No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) prepares to play at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC). Durham injured his ankle in the second quarter Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana, and did not return to the game.

In the meantime, Kelly and his staff are preparing sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson (52 yards, 16 carries), true freshman Harlem Berry (87 yards, 15 carries) and junior Kaleb Jackson (6 yards, 6 carries) for duty and a possible start.

Brian Kelly discusses the possibilities at running back should Caden Durham not be able to play.https://t.co/aFHTz9m56i — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 25, 2025

“All three of them are a little bit different,” Kelly said. “Ju’Juan gives us a guy that is dynamic, sees the field, can catch it. And then Harlem has home run ability in terms of hitting it, and then Kaleb has been really good. He had a solid week last week – physicality, size, blocking, pass protection. So, if Caden can’t answer the bell, it’ll be a combination of all three.”

Johnson (5-foot-11, 203 pounds) is coming off his best game Saturday as he rushed eight times for 44 yards and two touchdowns and had a 14-yard reception. Often, he just made would-be tacklers miss.

JU’JUAN JOHNSON ANSWERED THE BELL WHEN CADEN DURHAM WENT DOWN

“That’s been on display. He made a lot of people miss in high school, too,” Kelly said, referencing Johnson’s 4,000-yard rushing career at Lafayette Christian Academy. “That takes a little bit of a transition. It just took him some time to get acclimated to that. Physically, he’s stronger. That helps him as well. But that’s the trick that he has. He has that make-you-miss ability. Now, if he was 4.2 or 4.3 (speed in the 40-yard dash), we’d have him up for the Heisman right now.”

Johnson rushed just seven times for 14 yards last season as a true freshman after opening the season as a cornerback. He was given a look at quarterback during spring drills, partly because third team quarterback Colin Hurley missed the spring after a car accident.

“We were so smart, we thought he was a nickel,” Kelly cracked. “But we found his position, and this is one that he can impact our team.”

OTHER INJURIES: Starting linebacker West Weeks (calf) and tight end Trey’Dez Green (knee) will play. Backup defensive end Gabriel Reliford (shoulder) will not play.