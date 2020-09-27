What every former LSU player did the NFL’s Week 3

Former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson had the first breakout performance of his three-game NFL career.

The Minnesota Vikings’ first-round draft choice had seven catches for 175 yards, including a 71-yard TD in the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s what all the other Tigers did in Week 3:

Thursday night

Miami Dolphins 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped 4 punts, 1 of 1 FG, 4 of 4 extra points, DT Davon Godchaux 2 tackles (1 solo). Jaguars – WR DL Chark (inactive list because of a chest/back injury), DE K’Lavon Chaisson 2 tackles (both solo) and 1 QB hit.

Sunday afternoon

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Houston Texans 21

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins served as a backup right tackle.

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Philadelphia Eagles 23 (OT)

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow, 31 of 44 for 312 yards passing and 2 TDs, sacked 8 times. Eagles – S Jalen Mills 5 tackles (3 solo), 1½ tackles for loss including 1½ sacks and 3 QB hits, LB Duke Riley, 1 tackle (1 solo).

San Francisco 49ers 36, New York Giants 9

49ers – LB Kwon Alexander 1 tackle (1 solo.)

New England Patriots 36, Los Angeles Raiders 20

Raiders – DE Arden Key 1 tackle, TE Foster Moreau 2 catches for 25 yards at 1 TD.

Tennessee Titans 31, Minnesota Vikings 30

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL including 1 sack and 1 QB hit. Vikings –WR Justin Jefferson 7 catches for 175 yards and 1 TD, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns 34 Washington 20

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles on inactive list. Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr. 4 catches for 59 yards, WR Jarvis Landry 4 catches for 36 yards, LB Jacob Phillips inactive because of shoulder injury, CB Greedy Williams inactive because of shoulder injury.

Buffalo Bills 35, Los Angeles Rams 32

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 3 tackles (2 solo), OT Andrew Whitworth started on offensive line that gave up just 2 sacks as the Rams gained 478 yards including 167 rushing. Bills – LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts and 5 of 5 extra points, CB Tre’Davious White 1 tackle (1 solo).

Chicago Bears 30, Atlanta Falcons 26

Bears – LB Barkevious Mingo no tackles. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 7 tackles (2 solo), WR Russell Gage 2 catches for 26 yards.

Carolina Panthers 21, Los Angeles Chargers 16

Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 PBU. Chargers – OG Trai Turner was on inactive list with knee injury.

Seattle Seahawks 38, Dallas Cowboys 31

Cowboys – OT La’el Collins played on an O-line that allowed just 2 sacks and helped produce 522 yards total offense. Seahawks – Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 2 tackles (1 solo) with 1 PBU and 1 QB hit, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started for a Seattle offense that produced 412 yards.

Tampa Bay Bucs, 28 Denver Broncos 10

Bucs –RB Leonard Fournette 15 yards rushing on 7 carries, 2 catches for 7 yards. LB Devin White 7 tackles (3 solo), LB Kevin Minter recorded no stats. Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry, started on an offensive line that allowed 6 sacks for 45 yards.

Detroit Lions 26, Arizona Cardinals 23

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 1 solo, DL Rashard Lawrence no stats.

Monday night

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Tyrann Mathieu, RB Darrel Williams. Ravens – LB Patrick Queen