WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN THE NFL’S WEEK 15

Former LSU linebackers Devin White, Deion Jones and Patrick Queen put on shows Sunday in week 15 of the NFL.

White’s Tampa Bay Bucs and Jones’ Atlanta Falcons hooked up in memorable battle in which the Bucs came back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to record a 31-27 win.

White had 12 tackles including 10 solo with 3 sacks, 4 TFL and 3 QB hits, Jones contributed 10 tackles with 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack, and 2 QB hits.

“I just played instinct football,” White said.” I was seeing some things and took advantage of it. When you play with that edge and confidence, you can really do some spooky things.”

Rookie Queen continued with his fine first season. In the Ravens’ 40-13 win over Jacksonville, Queen had 6 tackles with 4 solo) 3 TFL, 1 sack and 2 QB hits.

Here’s what all the former LSU standouts did in Week 15 pending the Sunday and Monday night games:

Thursday night

Los Angeles Chargers 30 Las Vegas Raiders 27 (OT)

Chargers – DT Breiden Fehoko played but no stats, OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury. Raiders – DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo), TE Foster Moreau 1 catch for 22 yards.

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 5 tackles (3 solo), 2 sacsks, 2 TFL, 2 QB hits, OT Andrew Whitworth out for the rest of the season (torn knee ligaments).

Saturday

Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBU, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 of 2 field goals, 6 of 6 extra points, 1 punt. Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced just 255 yards and allowed three sacks.

Green Bay Packers 24, Carolina Panthers 16

Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 5 tackles (3 solo).

Sunday afternoon

Dallas Cowboys 41, San Francisco 49ers 33

Cowboys – DB Rashard Robinson (inactive list).

Seattle Seahawks 20, Washington 15

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, TE/DE Stephen Sullivan, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started on an offense line that allowed no sacks and helped produce 302 yards. Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Chicago Bears 33, Minnesota Vikings 27

Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 8 catches for 104 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck). Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 2 tackles.

Miami Dolphins 22, New England Patriots 12

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 2 of 2 extra points, 0 of 0 field goals and 3 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) likely out for the rest of the season.

Baltimore Ravens 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 6 tackles (4 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits. Jaguars – WR DJ Chark 4 catches for 53 yards, LB K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle ( 1 solo), 1 TFL.

Tampa Bay Bucs 31, Atlanta Falcons 27

Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette 49 yards and 2 TDs on 14 carries, three catches for 16 yards, LB Devin White 12 tackles (10 solo), 3 sacks, 4 TFL, 3 QB hits, LB Kevin Minter 1 tackle (1 solo). Falcons – LB Deion Jones 10 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, WR Russell Gage 5 for 68 yards, 1 TD.

Tennessee Titans 46, Detroit Lions 35

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee). Lions – DT Frank Herron 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL.

Arizona Cardinals 33, Philadelphia Eagles 26

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 5 tackles (3 solo) 1 PBU, LB Duke Riley 1 tackle. Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 6 tackles (6 solo), 1 PBU, DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

New York Jets 23, Los Angeles Rams 20

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 5 tackles (1 solo), OT Andrew Whitworth injured knee out for the year.

Kansas City Chiefs 32, New Orleans Saints 29

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 PBU , C Will Clapp no stats. Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 79 yards on 14 carries, 1 catch for 4 yards, injured leg or knee late in game and helped off the field to the locker room, CB Tyrann Mathieu 2 tackles (2 solo), 1, RB Darrel Williams 5 yards on 3 carries.

Sunday night

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants

Browns – WR Jarvis Landry, WR Odell Beckham Jr out for the season with torn ACL., LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.

Monday night

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow out for the season (torn knee ligaments).