What every former LSU player did in the NFL’s Week 1

After running back Clyde Edwards-Edwards Helaire’s eye-catching pro debut Thursday night for defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, other former LSU stars had notable coming out parties Sunday afternoon in the first week of the 2020 NFL season.

This story will be updated after Sunday night’s game and Monday’s games.

Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Houston Texans 20: Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 138 yards rushing on 25 carries, 1 TD, CB Tyrann Mathieu 8 tackles including 6 solo, 1 QB hit, RB Darrel Williams 23 yards rushing on 7 carries, 2 catches for 7 yards.

Sunday

Seattle Seahawks 38, Atlanta Falcons 25: Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 12 tackles (8 solo) with 2 tackles for losses including a sack, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic (both started for a Seattle offense that produced 506 yards and was 4-of-4 in the red zone. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 9 tackles (6 solo) including 1 for loss, WR Russell Gage 9 catches for 114 yards receiving.

Baltimore Ravens 38, Cleveland Browns 6: Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr. 3 catches for 22 yards receiving, WR Jarvis Landry 5 catches for 61 yards receiving, LB Jacob Phillips 2 tackles (12 solo), CB Greedy Williams inactive because of shoulder injury. Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 8 tackles (4 solo), 1 for tackle for loss including 1 sack.

Buffalo Bills 27, New York Jets 17: Bills – LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 5 punts, 4 field goals attempts (made 2), 3 of 3 extra points, CB Tre’Davious White 1 pass breakup.

Las Vegas Raiders 34, Carolina Panthers 30: Raiders – DE Arden Key 1 tackle, TE Foster Moreau no catches. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson no stats hurt ankle left the game in first half.

Chicago Bears 27, Detroit Lions 23: Bears – LB Barkevious Mingo 4 tackles (3 solo).

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Indianapolis Colts 20: Jaguars – WR DL Chark 3 catches for 25 yards receiving and one TD, DE K’Lavon Chaisson 2 tackles (1 solo).

Green Bay Packers 43, Minnesota Vikings 34: Vikings –WR Justin Jefferson 2 catches for 28 yards receiving.

New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11: Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped three punts, 1 FG made, 1 PAT made, DT Davon Godchaux 3 tackles (all solo), including one tackle for loss.

Washington 27, Philadelphia Eagles 17: Eagles – S Jalen Mills 5 tackles (4 solo), LB Duke Riley 6 tackles (3 solo). Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles on inactive list with calf injury.

Los Angeles Chargers 16, Cincinnati Bengals 13: Chargers – OG Trai Turner was on inactive list with knee injury. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow, 23-of-36 for 193 yards passing and one interception, 46 yards rushing and one TD on 8 attempts.

New Orleans Saints 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23: Buccaneers – LB Kevin Minter no statistics, LB Devin White 11 tackles (6 solo) including 1 tackle for loss, RB Leonard Fournette 5 yards rushing on 5 carries, one reception for 14 yards receiving. Saints – C Will Clapp did not play.

Arizona Cardinals 24, San Francisco 49ers 20: Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 1 pass breakup, DB Rashard Lawrence no statistics. 49ers – LB Kwon Alexander 9 tackles (6 solo) including 1 tackle for loss.

Sunday night

Los Angeles Rams 20, Dallas Cowboys 17: Cowboys – OT La’el Collins placed on injured reserve. Rams – DT Michael Brockers 2 tackles (both solo) with 1 tackle for loss including a sack, OT Andrew Whitworth blocked for an offense that gained 422 yards and allowed just one sack.,

Monday

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos: Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry III will start. Titans – CB Kristian Fulton is the first cornerback off the bench.