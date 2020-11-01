What every former LSU player did in NFL Week 8

If anything, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow loves a seemingly impossible challenge.

Playing a revamped offensive line because of injuries featuring four new starters and without his best running back, Burrow staked his Cincinnati Bengals to a 24-7 lead and eventually gave the Tennessee Titans their second loss of the season with a 31-20 victory Sunday.

Burrow completed 26 of 37 for 249 yards and two TDs as the Bengals improved to 2-5-1.

Also worth noting, former LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan, a seventh-round draft choice by Seattle in last April’s NFL draft who was cut in August and re-signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad, made his pro debut Sunday as a defensive end. He had a tackle in Seattle’s 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s what all the other Tigers did in Week 8 pending the Sunday and Monday night games:

Thursday night

Atlanta Falcons 25, Carolina Panthers 17

Falcons – LB Deion Jones 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 QB hits, WR Russell Gage 2 catches for 25 yards. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 interception.

Sunday afternoon

Pittsburgh Steelers, 28 Baltimore Ravens 24

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle. Ravens – LB Patrick Queen (4 tackles, 3 solo).

Miami Dolphins 28, Los Angeles Rams 17

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 1 tackle and 1 QB hit, OT Andrew Whitworth started on offensive line that gained 471 yards and had 31 first downs but committed 4 turnovers and allowed 2 sacks. Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 4 of 4 extra points, 0 of 0 extra points and 9 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) possibly out for the rest of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs 35, New York Jets 9

Kansas City Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6 carries for 21 yards and 3 catches for 10 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 5 tackles (5 solo) and 1 for a loss, RB Darrel Williams 3 carries for 19 yards and 1 catch for 7 yards.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Green Bay Packers 22

Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 3 catches for 26 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck).

Las Vegas Raiders 16, Cleveland Browns 6

Raiders – DE Arden Key on injured reserve list (foot), TE Foster Moreau 0 catches. Browns – WR Jarvis Landry 4 catches for 52 yards, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for year torn ACL, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.

Cincinnati Bengals 30, Tennessee Titans 20

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee). Bengals – QB Joe Burrow 249 yards passing, 2 TDs.

Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 21

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 4 tackles (3 solo), LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 1 of 1 field goals, 3 of 3 extra points.

Denver Broncos 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury. Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced 351 yards, allowed two sacks and put together a game-winning 81-yard TD drive that featured three third-down conversions, a fourth-down conversion and a game-winning 1-yard TD pass with one second left.

Seattle Seahawks 37, San Francisco 49ers 27

49ers – LB Kwon Alexander (inactive list with ankle injury). Seahawks – S Jamal Adams inactive list injured (groin), DE/TE Stephen Sullivan 1 tackle, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic started on an offensive line that produced 350 yards and allowed just two sacks as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 261 yards and four TDs.

New Orleans Saints 26, Chicago Bears 23

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 6 tackles (6 solo).

Sunday night

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles – S Jalen Mills, LB Duke Riley.

Monday night

Tampa Bay Bucs at New York Giants

Bucs – LB Devin White, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Darrel Williams, LB Kevin Minter.

Open dates

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Arizona Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson, DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

Jacksonville Jaguars – WR DJ Chark, LB K’Lavon Chaisson