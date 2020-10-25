WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 7

Former LSU star linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Bucs is making a bid for All-Pro honors.

For the second straight week for the 5-2 Bucs, he played at All-Pro level in a 45-20 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He had 10 tackles (9 solos) 1 tackle for loss, 3 sacks and another tackle for loss.

Here’s what all the other Tigers did in Week 7:

Thursday night

Philadelphia Eagles 22, New York Giants 22

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 4 tackles (3 solo) 1 pass broken up, 1 QB hit, LB Duke Riley 3 tackles (2 solo) and a QB hit.

Sunday afternoon

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle. Titans – CB Kristian Fulton 3 tackles (2 solo)

Washington 25, Dallas Cowboys 3

Cowboys – OT La’el Collins hip injury out for the year. Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Buffalo Bills 18, New York Jets 10

Bills – LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 0 punts, 6 of 6 field goals, 0 of 0 extra points, CB Tre’Davious White 4 tackles (2 solo), ½ sack, 1 QB hit.

New Orleans Saints 27, Carolina Panthers 24

Panthers – CB Donte Jackson no stats.

Cleveland Browns 37, Cincinnati Bengals 34

Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr. no stats after hurting knee making a tackle on a Baker Mayfield interception, WR Jarvis Landry 5 catches for 48 yards, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list, CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow 406 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 interception and 34 yards rushing and TD on 6 carries

Detroit Lions 23, Atlanta Falcons 22

Falcons – LB Deion Jones 4 tackles (3 solo) including 2 for losses with 1 sack and 1 QB hit, WR Russell Gage (6 catches for 54 yards).

San Diego Chargers 39, Jacksonville Jaguars 29

Jaguars – DE K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle (1 solo), WR DJ Chark 1 catch for 26 yards. Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with groin injury.

San Francisco 49ers 33, New England Patriots 6

49ers – LB Kwon Alexander (inactive list with ankle injury)

Kansas City Chiefs 43, Denver Broncos 18

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 46 yards and 1 TD on 8 carries and 1 catch for 17 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 5 tackles (all solo), 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup, RB Darrel Williams. Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that helped gain 411 yards and allowed three sacks but had four turnovers.

Tampa Bay Bucs 45, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette 50 yards on 11 carries and 6 catches for 47 yards, LB Devin White 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 3 sacks, 3 QB hits, LB Kevin Minter no stats. Raiders – DE Arden Key no stats, TE Foster Moreau no stats.

Sunday night

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams inactive list injured, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic start. Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson, DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

Monday night

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo. Rams – DT Michael Brockers, OT Andrew Whitworth starts on offensive line.

Open Dates

Baltimore Ravens – LB Patrick Queen

Minnesota Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

Miami Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) possibly out for the rest of the season.