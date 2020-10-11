WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 5

If there was a betting pool among former LSU defensive stars in the NFL who would be the first to sack Joe Burrow, Patrick Queen won it Sunday.

Queen, a Baltimore Ravens linebacker, had plenty of highlights in the Ravens’ 27-3 win over former Tigers’ teammate Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He had 9 tackles, including 6 solo, and a 53-yard TD return off a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

But 9:30 left in the second quarter, he got credit for a sack, a QB hit, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery when he steamrolled a scrambling Burrow with a blindside hit.

“Joe’s a great quarterback, he’s been putting up some great numbers, so we had to get after him,” Queen said in a postgame TV interview.

“LSU prepped me for this. The standard is real high at LSU.

Here’s what all the other Tigers did in Week 5:

Thursday night

Chicago Bears 20, Tampa Bay Bucs 19

Bucs –RB Leonard Fournette, no stats, LB Devin White 4 tackles, LB Kevin Minter no stats. Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 3 tackles.

Sunday afternoon

Los Angeles Rams 30, Washington 10

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 6 tackles, OT Andrew Whitworth started on offensive line that allowed just 1 QB sack and produced 429 yards. Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Pittsburgh Steelers 38, Philadelphia Eagles 29

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 8 tackles (6 solo), LB Duke Riley 13 tackles (7 solo) 1 tackle for loss. Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle.

Arizona Cardinals 30, New York Jets 10

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (3 solo), DT Rashard Lawrence 1 tackle (1 solo).

Las Vegas Raiders 40, Kansas City Chiefs 32

Raiders – DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo), including 1 tackle for loss, TE Foster Moreau played, no stats. Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 40 yards on 10 carries, 3 catches for 40 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 1 tackle (1 solo), RB Darrel Williams (4 yards on 1 attempt, 1 catch for 15 yards.

Houston Texans 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Jaguars – DE K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle, 1 pass deflectiion, WR DJ Chark 3 catches for 16 yards.

Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow 183 yards passing, 1 interception, sacked 7 times, fumbled twice and lost one. Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB, 2 fumble recoveries including a 53-yard return for a TD.

Carolina Panthers 23, Atlanta Falcons 16

Panthers – CB Donte Jackson started, no stats. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 8 tackles (5 solo), WR Russell Gage 2 catches for 16 yards.

Miami Dolphins 43, San Francisco 49ers 17

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped 2 punts, 5 of 5 FG, 3 of 3 extra points, DT Davon Godchaux, 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hit. 49ers – LB Kwon Alexander 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 1 sack

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys – OT La’el Collins hip injury out for the year.

Cleveland Browns 32, Indianapolis Colts 23

Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr. 5 for 58 yards, 1 tackle (solo), WR Jarvis Landry 4 catches for 88 yards, LB Jacob Phillips 1 tackle (1 solo), CB Greedy Williams inactive because of shoulder injury.

Sunday night

Seattle Seahawks 27, Minnesota Vikings 26

Vikings –WR Justin Jefferson 3 catches for 23 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. Seahawks – S Jamal Adams inactive list injured groin, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started for Seattle.

Monday night

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry will start on the offensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury.

Tuesday night

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

Bills – LS Reid Ferguson deep snapper, CB Tre’Davious White. Titans – CB Kristian Fulton.