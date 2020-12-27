WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 16

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is closing the regular season with a flourish.

Fournette, who signed with Tampa Bay on Sept. 7 after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, helped the Bucs qualify for the playoffs with 66 total yards in the Bucs’ 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions to highlight NFL Week 16.

He ran for 34 yards, 1 TD on 9 carries and had three catches for 32 yards. In the last two games, Fournette has rushed for 832 yards and 3 TDs and has caught 6 passes for 48 yards.

Here’s what all the former LSU standouts did in Week 16 pending the Sunday and Monday night games:

Friday

New Orleans Saints 52, Minnesota Vikings 33

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles (3 solo), sustained season ending torn Achilles tendon, C Will Clapp no stats. Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 6 catches for 85 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck).

Saturday

Tampa Bay Bucs 47, Detroit Lions 7

Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette 34 yards, 1 TD on 9 carries, three catches for 32 yards, LB Devin White 10 tackles (10 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL, 3 QB hits, LB Kevin Minter 1 tackle (1 solo). Lions – DT Frank Herron was on inactive list.

San Francisco 49ers 20, Arizona Cardinals 12

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (2 solo), Rashard Lawrence 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL.

Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25

Raiders – DE Arden Key 2 tackles (1 solo), 2 QB hits, TE Foster Moreau had no stats. Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 2 of 2 extra points, 4 of 4 field goals and 5 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) out for the season.

Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs 17, Atlanta Falcons 14

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injury list, CB Tyrann Mathieu 1 tackle (1 solo), RB Darrel Williams 46 yards on 19 carries, 4 catches for 27 yards. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 8 tackles (8 solo), WR Russell Gage 4 catches for 23 yards.

New York Jets 23, Cleveland Browns 16

Browns – LB Jacob Phillips no tackles, WR Jarvis Landry on COVID-19 inactive list, WR Odell Beckham Jr out for the season with torn ACL, CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Indianapolis Colts 24

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup righttackle.

Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo no stats. Jaguars – WR DJ Chark 4 catches for 62 yards, 1 TD, 1 tackle (1 solo), LB K’Lavon Chaisson 2 tackles (1 solo) 1 QB hit.

Baltimore Ravens 27, New York Giants 13

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 4 tackles (2 solo), 2 QB hits.

Houston Texans 31, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow out for the season (torn knee ligaments).

Los Angeles Chargers 19, Denver Broncos 15

Chargers – DT Breiden Fehoko played but no stats, OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury. Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced 396 yards and allowed two sacks.

Carolina Panthers 20, Washington 13

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBU.

Dallas Cowboys 37, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, LB Duke Riley on inactive list with a biceps injury. Cowboys – DB Rashard Robinson 1 tackle (1 solo).

Seattle Seahawks 20, Los Angeles Rams 9

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 8 tackles (6 solo), 1 PBU, TE/DE Stephen Sullivan no stats, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started on an offense line that allowed five sacks and helped produce just 292 yards. Rams – DT Michael Brockers 3 tackles (2 solo) 1 QB hit, OT Andrew Whitworth injured knee out for the year.

Sunday night

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on inactive list.

Monday night

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White, LS Reid Ferguson.