WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 14

Passes don’t often come the way of former LSU tight end Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders.

But when they do, he usually catches them.

Entering this weekend, all of Moreau’s catches in this 2020 season came in the first four weeks. He hadn’t had a reception in two months.

Moreau’s dry spell ended Sunday. He had one catch, but made it count as he grabbed a 47-yard TD pass from Derek Carr for the Raiders’ first points of the day in a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Moreau caught the ball at the Colts 27, juked the Indianapolis safety at the 20 and sprinted in for the score.

A second-year pro who was picked in fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Moreau has five catches for 111 yards and two TDs this season in limited playing time.

Here’s what all the former LSU standouts did in Week 14 pending the Monday night games:

Thursday night

Los Angeles Rams 24 New England Patriots 3

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 5 tackles (3 solo), 2 sacsks, 2 TFL, 2 QB hits, OT Andrew Whitworth out for the rest of the season (torn knee ligaments).

Sunday afternoon

Tampa Bay Bucs 26, Minnesota Vikings 14

Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 4 catches for 39 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck). Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette on inactive list by coaches decision, LB Devin White 9 tackles (7 solo) , LB Kevin Minter no stats.

Arizona Cardinals 26, New York Giants 7

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU, DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Miami Dolphins 27

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 32 yards on 16 carries, five catches for 59 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 interception, 2 PBU, RB Darrel Williams no stats. Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 3 of 3 extra points, 2 of 3 field goals and 5 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) likely out for the rest of the season.

Tennessee Titans 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee). Jaguars – WR DJ Chark 2 catches for 16 yards, LB K’Lavon Chaisson 0 tackles, 3 QB hits.

Dallas Cowboys 30, Cincinnati Bengals 7

Cowboys – DB Rashard Robinson 9 tackles (6 solo). Bengals – QB Joe Burrow out for the season (torn knee ligaments).

Chicago Bears 36, Houston Texans 7

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 2 tackles (1 solo).

Denver Broncos 32, Carolina Panthers 27

Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced 365 yards and allowed one sack as QB Drew Lock threw for a career-high 4 TDs. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 2 PBU

Seattle Seahawks 40, New York Jets 3

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, TFL, , TE/DE Stephen Sullivan no stats, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic both started on an offense line that allowed 1 sack and helped produce 410 yards.

Indianapolis Colts, 44 Las Vegas Raiders 27

Raiders – DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 QB hit, TE Foster Moreau 1 catch for a 47-yard TD.

Washington, 23 San Francisco 49ers 15

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles 24, New Orleans Saints 21

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander 7 tackles (4 solo) 1 QB hit, C Will Clapp. Eagles – S Jalen Mills 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hit, LB Duke Riley 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 PBU.

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Falcons – LB Deion Jones 6 tackles (4 solo), WR Russell Gage 5 catches for 82 yards. Chargers – DT Breiden Fehoko played but no stats, OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury.

Green Bay Packers 31, Detroit Lions 24

Lions – DT Frank Herron on the inactive list.

Sunday night

Buffalo Bills 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 15

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle. Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 of 2 field goals, 2 of 3 extra points, 5 punts.

Monday night

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen. Browns – WR Jarvis Landry, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for year torn ACL, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.