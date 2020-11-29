WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 12

Two former LSU star receivers had nice performances in their respective teams’ narrow wins on Sunday.

Seven-year veteran Jarvis Landry, who turned 28 on Saturday, had eight catches for 143 yards and 1 TD in the Cleveland Browns 27-25 victory over Jacksonville.

Rookie Justin Jefferson continued his strong bid for the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. He had seven receptions for 70 yards and 2 TDs in the Minnesota Vikings’ 28-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

For the season, Jefferson has 52 catches for 918 yards and six TDs.

Here’s what the rest of former LSU standouts did in Week 12 pending the Monday and Tuesday night games:

Thanksgiving Day

Houston Texans, 41 Detroit Lions 25

Lions – DT Frank Herron 1 tackle.

Washington 41, Dallas Cowboys 16

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve. DB – Rashard Robinson 5 tackles (3 solo).

Sunday afternoon

Miami Dolphins 20, New York Jets 3

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 2 of 2 extra points, 2 of 2 field goals and 4 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) likely out for the rest of the season.

New England Patriots 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (4 solo), DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Carolina Panthers 27

Panthers – CB Donte Jackson (on inactive list). Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 7 catches for 70 yards, 2 TDs, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck).

Cleveland Browns 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Browns – WR Jarvis Landry 8 catches for 143 yards, 1 TDs, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for year torn ACL, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list. WR DJ Chark inactive list (hip), LB K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.

Tennessee Titans 45, Indianapolis Colts 26

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee).

Buffalo Bills 27, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Chargers – DT Breiden Fehoko no stats, OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury. Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 8 tackles (4 solo), 3 PBU, LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 of 2 FG, 3 of 3 PAT, 3 punts.

Atlanta Falcons 43, Las Vegas Raiders 6

Raiders – DE Arden Key 0 tackles, 3 QB hits, TE Foster Moreau no stats. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 5 tackles, 3 solo, 1 67-yard TD interception return, WR Russell Gage 3 catches for 34 yards.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Los Angeles Rams 20

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 4 tackles (1 solo), OT Andrew Whitworth out for the rest of the season (torn knee ligaments).

New Orleans Saints, 31 Denver Broncos 3

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles (2 solo). Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line on an offense without a true quarterback, producing just 112 yards and allowing three sacks.

Kansas City Chiefs, 27 Tampa Bay Bucs 24

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 37 yards on 11 carries and 1 catch for 2 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 PBU, RB Darrel Williams no stats. Bucs – LB Devin White 12 tackles (9 solo), RB Leonard Fournette 10 yards on 3 carries and 3 catches for 10 yards, LB Kevin Minter no stats.

Sunday night

Green Bay Packers 45, Chicago Bears 21

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 1 tackle (1 solo).

Monday night

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams, Stephen Sullivan, OG Damien Lewis, C Ethan Pocic. Eagles – S Jalen Mills, LB Duke Riley.

Tuesday night

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen. Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle.