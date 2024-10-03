What does the Ole Miss loss to Kentucky mean for LSU? Michael Katz breaks down the game

LSU football is in the middle of a “developmental” BYE week before beginning a seven-game SEC stretch that will no doubt determine the success and/or lack thereof its season.

Meanwhile, LSU’s next opponent, now No. 12 Ole Miss, finds itself facing off against South Carolina in Columbia, coming off a shocking 20-17 loss to Kentucky last weekend. (South Carolina blew out Kentucky, 31-6, one week before barely losing to LSU in Columbia.)

Since the schedules were released, the game between Ole Miss and LSU on Oct. 12 in Tiger Stadium was expected to be the first true test for the Tigers this season, but LSU fans are now more optimistic than ever that the Tigers can whip the Rebels following Ole Miss’s upset loss to Kentucky last Saturday in Oxford.

So what happened to Ole Miss last weekend?

Michael Katz, reporter for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and Ole Miss beat writer, breaks down what happened to Kiffin’s Kids against Kentucky with the Tiger Rag Radio crew and Katz provides a glimpse into the Rebels’ collective psyche.