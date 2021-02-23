What does it take to be named SEC baseball Freshman of the Week? Just hit .583 like LSU’s Dylan Crews

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU rightfielder Dylan Crews was named Tuesday as the SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., enjoyed an outstanding collegiate debut, helping to lead LSU to two wins in the Tigers’ first three games.

Crews hit .583 (7-for-12) over the weekend with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored. He also walked four times and recorded an on-base percentage of .688.

In LSU’s 16-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Monday night, Crews was 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, two walks and one run. With LSU trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning, his solo homer awakened the Tigers’ offense and sparked a comeback that resulted in a nine-run victory.