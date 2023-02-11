What an opening: No. 20 LSU softball gets plenty of offensive backing for Kilponen in season-opening win

Fifth-year senior pitcher Ali Kilponen was dominate in the circle and No. 20 LSU’s offense responded with a mercy-rule 11-3 victory Friday over New Mexico in the season-opening game of the LSU Invitational.

The Tigers (1-0) return to action Saturday with a doubleheader at 2:30 against Oregon State and 5 p.m. against New Mexico at Tiger Park.

Kilponen turned in her 35th career complete game, allowing three runs on five hits. She struck out seven and walked one in a 116-pitch outing.

Seven of LSU’s starters registered multiple hits in leading the Tigers to a 16-hit outing in their first game.

Junior shortstop Taylor Pleasants was 2-for-4 and had a three-run double in the fourth inning to help LSU open a 8-1 lead. Transfer portal signees Karli Petty of Oklahoma State and Hannah Carson of Michigan paid huge dividends in their first game in purple and gold with each going 2-4 with Petty driving in a team-high four runs and Carson adding a double and three RBIs.

Fifth-year graduate student Georgia Clark had a hit and two RBIs and junior left fielder Ali Newland ended the game with a run-scoring single to right that scored freshman McKaela Walker.

Freshman catcher Maci Bergeron also went 2-4 for LSU in her collegiate debut and Newland added two hits.

Petty gave LSU a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run single and added a fielder’s choice in the third that scored Ciara Briggs (2-4, 2 runs). Carson also added a run-scoring single through the right side in the third.

The two biggest innings for LSU was in the fourth and sixth innings with four runs apiece.

Pleasants made it 7-1 with a bases-clearing double to highlight the fourth and Petty added another run in the inning on a groundout.

Carson drove in a pair of runs in the sixth with a single up the middle and Newland added a run-scoring single to stop the game with two outs in the sixth.