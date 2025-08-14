What-A-Homecoming After A Whataburger For Alex Bregman In Houston!

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Nothing beats a Whataburger for many Texans, such as Alex Bregman, a former LSU Baseball superstar who lived in Houston as an Astro star from 2016 through 2024.

Unless it’s a home run, that is.

Bregman, an Albuquerque, New Mexico, native learned to love Whataburger while in Houston. So, he hit one as soon as he got to Houston late Sunday night for a No. 3 – a triple-meat burger – after his flight landed from a series in San Diego.

And the next night, he ordered up a No. 4, as in bases so to speak, when he homered to the Crawford Boxes in left field in his first at-bat – a two-run job – in his first game at Houston as a member of the Boston Red Sox to give his Bosox a 2-0 lead in the first inning over the Astros.

Houston came back to win, 7-6, but what a hearty night it was for the two-time Astro World Series champion in 2017 and ’22.

Boston 3B Alex Bregman homers at Houston on Monday Photo by Michael Bacigalup

“Every time you hit a home run in the Big Leagues, it’s pretty special,” Bregman said after the game. “But to be able to do it first at-bat back here was a pretty cool moment I’ll never forget.”

Bregman, who finished 2-for-4, signed with the Red Sox as a free agent after the 2024 season with Houston. He was the second overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft out of LSU, which he helped lead to the College World Series in 2013 and ’15. He made his debut as an Astro in 2016.

In a 14-1 win over Houston on Tuesday night, Bregman hit another two-run home run for the Red Sox and finished 2-for-5. He went 0-for-4 in a 4-1 loss to the Astros on Wednesday to finish the series. Bregman plays third base for Boston as he did in Houston and is hitting .299 on the season with 16 home runs and 50 RBIs. He leads the Red Sox in slugging percentage at .542.

Bregman, 31, had a Whataburger on his mind as the Texas-born burger joint is in 16 states in the U.S., but not in Boston.

“Yes, way better,” Bergman said when asked if his homer Monday was better than his burger Sunday. “But Whataburger is pretty good.”