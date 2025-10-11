Welcome To The Ricky Bobby-ing Of College Football – “Love That Money!” | Glenn Guilbeau

It was a four-paragraph brief in the Baton Rouge Advocate Thursday from the Associated Press.

Under the headline, “NCAA Panel Proposes Sponsor Logos On Uniforms” with an Indianapolis dateline, the story said that an NCAA committee has proposed a rule change that would allow for sponsorship patches to appear on jerseys in 2026.

At the moment, all that can appear on jerseys in college athletics, such as the LSU football jersey, is the logo of that college team’s apparel company, such as the Nike swoosh. Tiger Stadium’s field also already has logos from Venture Global, an energy company with offices in Houston, on the 25-yard lines as the NCAA now allows schools to sell ad space on various playing surfaces.

But If the new patch petition passes in January, patches will be everywhere by the 2026 football season. All NCAA teams would be able to place two more logos on uniforms and on pre- and post-game apparel during non-NCAA championship competition and another logo could be placed on athletes’ equipment.

It is all about strategy for new economic streams for athletic programs keeping their war chest full for Name, Image & Likeness cash to athletes.

And guess what school is already in the Patch Bowl? Why L-S-U.

In fiscally smart preemptive patch play, LSU previously made a deal with Woodside Energy, an Australia-based energy company that has plans to build a $17.5 billion LNG (liquefied natural gas) facility in Sulphur.

Australia?

I can hear the cowboys in the Pace Picante sauce commercial yelling “New York City!,” when they hear the Pace – made in San Antonio – is gone, and they have to go with the backup sauce from – you guessed it.

LSU’s football players were already wearing the Woodside logo patches on jerseys at practice on Thursday. The costumed Mike the Tiger mascot is already wearing the patch. Of course, he’s always been a sellout and not a real Tiger.

Back on the field for Gameday very soon pic.twitter.com/JcRHBclYUE — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 9, 2025

In the above @LSUfootball tweet, note the small Woodside Energy patches on the right shoulder pad of the LSU players in the pictures.

Shell Oil Company is going to be pissed. Shell is all over Louisiana and had Deaf Valley Shell at the gates of LSU on Highland Road and State Street into the 1980s, but they didn’t think big enough.

Woodside Energy, which is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, is no corner gas station that sells boudin balls and cracklings. It netted $3.57 billion in 2024 and employs 4,718.

Wonder if Woodside knows LSU’s running game isn’t worth splinters at the moment?

“Anything that the university feels is needed relative to revenue streams, I’m 100 percent behind them,” said LSU football coach Brian Kelly, who may be wearing a Gino’s restaurant (one of his favorites) golf shirt at games next season.

“We’re all looking for ways to help out entire athletic programs,” said Kelly, who spent $1 million of his own last year to get LSU’s Transfer Portal chest started.

The more sponsorships and logos more visible to America the better, right? How about logos on running backs’ butts? Or advertisements on quarterbacks’ throwing arms? Or decals around the kicking shoe of punters and kickers?

“We’ve mapped it out,” said Clay Harris, the LSU athletic department’s chief revenue officer, to Front Office Sports. “We have signed an agreement. It’ll be on all of our uniforms – every sport.”

All I can think of now is Ricky Bobby, who was a walking, talking, eating, drinking advertisement for NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing), which puts logos and product endorsements on everything associated with racing other than the windshield.

First there was a chicken in every pot. Then a different logo on every NASCAR hood.

As Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell in the 2006 classic “Talladega Nights: The Story of Ricky Bobby,” won more and more races, Ricky’s car got more and more adorned with various logos from the likes of “Laughing Clown Malt Liquor,” “Pabst Blue Ribbon” and “Skoal Bandits.”

Then the commercials came:

– “Hi, I’m Ricky Bobby, and I love to be healthy, but I also love deep fried pork products. But now I can enjoy both with new Low Carb McGinty’s Cheese Pork Rinds.”

– “Powerade is delicious, and it cools you off on a hot summer day. And we look forward to Powerade’s release of Mystic Mountain Blueberry.”

– “Due to a binding endorsement contract that stipulates I mention Mountain Dew whenever I say grace, I’d like to say that Mountain Dew is thirst quenching and delicious. Amen.”

Ricky Bobby even endorsed Maypax tampons – “the official tampon of NASCAR.”

It’s all coming.

NIL … Transfer Portal … Every college football helmet hood a different logo.

“We just thank you for all the races I’ve won, and the $21.2 million dollars,” Bobby says during grace with his family.

“Woo,” he adds after letting that $21.2 mill sink in.

“Woo,” his jewelry-heavy wife Carley Bobby (Leslie Bibb) says while raising her two hands.

“Oww,” his two sons Walker and Texas Ranger groove.

“LOVE THAT MONEY,” Bobby yells, “that I have accrued over the past season.”

Why not just put a dollar $ign on all college football helmets.

Funny, three pages later in the Advocate after the brief on the NCAA’s sponsor logo proposal, there was another sign of the apocalypse:

“NCAA MOVES CLOSER TO ALLOWING ATHLETES TO BET ON PRO SPORTS.”

Better yet, why not just put cash in each end zone on the college football fields during games?

Pass go, aka the goal, and collect $200 each.