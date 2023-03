COLUMBIA, S.C. – Game 2 of the Southeastern Conference softball series between No. 14 LSU and South Carolina was washed out Sunday by inclement weather.

The Tigers (22-1, 1-0), who took a 9-1 win over Game 1 on Saturday, will face the Gamecocks in a doubleheader on Monday at 3 and 6 p.m. Both games will be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast locally by 107.3-FM.