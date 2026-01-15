“We Can’t Change The Past” – Marquel Sutton After Kentucky Killer Dropped LSU To 0-4 In SEC

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The greatest win in coach Matt McMahon’s time at LSU – because his job status is teetering on the edge – was right there Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“If he doesn’t make it (to the NCAA Tournament), we’ll have to reevaluate.”

But LSU 6-foot-10 forward Robert Miller III just missed deflecting a length-of-the-court pass that would have ended the game with LSU ahead 74-73. And Malachi Moreno hit a jumper from near the free throw line at the buzzer for a gut-punching, 75-74 LSU loss in front of 8,671, dropping the Tigers to 0-4 in the Southeastern Conference and 12-5 overall.

“Heartbreaking end to the game,” McMahon said. “They threw the home run pass, and unfortunately, maybe we mistimed our jump a little bit there, and the ball got over us. And they hit a tough shot at the buzzer there to win it. That’s how it closed.”

And LSU remains the only SEC team not to win a league game this season, and that’s two league losses by a combined four points, counting the 75-72 defeat at Texas A&M in the opener.

The Tigers host Missouri (13-4, 3-1 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., SEC Network) after those Tigers just beat Auburn on Wednesday.

“We can’t change the past,” said LSU forward Marquel Sutton, who scored 16 with 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range and six rebounds. “So, we just have to come out Saturday like we did in the first half today. We have to play like that in both halves.”

LSU exploded out of the gates against Kentucky, taking an 18-3 lead at the 11:25 mark on a Sutton dunk and carried that to a 38-22 advantage at the break. But the Wildcats exploded themselves in the second half and eventually overtook the Tigers.

“We let up, and they got too many fast break points,” said LSU guard Rashad King, who scored 12 points in his first start of the season.

McMahon went with a new lineup after poor first half play by the Tigers in their previous two games. King took up some of the scoring missed from starting point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who was averaging 16 points, but has now missed all four SEC games with a lower leg injury. He is expected to be doubtful for Saturday.

“We were better offensively in the first half,” said guard Max Mackinnon, who scored 16 points. “We’re just going to have watch the film, learn and get better.”

LSU did improve drastically from its two previous games despite the huge loss, particularly for McMahon.

“All that said, you’re in position to win the game, and unfortunately, I couldn’t help our guys across the finish line there,” McMahon said. “I’m proud of our players’ response. We got a lot better the last couple days, and obviously crushed we weren’t able to finish the deal.”

