“We Are Thrilled To Have Will And His Family With Us In Baton Rouge Again,” LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry On Will Wade Hiring

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The General is back in the Bayou State, and this time, he’ll be coaching LSU for the second time.

LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry reacted to Will Wade’s return to Baton Rouge late Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome Will Wade back home as the next head coach of the LSU men’s basketball program,” Ausberry said in an LSU press release. “As LSU fans know well, Will is a consistent winner, a diligent program program-builder, and a charismatic leader with an incredible ability to connect with his student-athletes and the fan base. Not only does he bring his postseason pedigree and an energetic presence, but he is innovative and strategic at a time in college athletics that requires both. We are thrilled to have Will and his family back with us in Baton Rouge again.”

New LSU Senior Deputy Athletic Director and Executive Director of External Relations for the LSU System, Heath Schroyer, who hired Wade at McNeese in 2023, went to Raleigh to pick Wade up, while former McNeese and current LSU President Wade Rousse was at the Baton Rouge airport to greet his not-so-new coach.

THE RETURN OF THE GENERAL to Baton Rouge!!!

Coach Will Wade brings excellence to the court, excitement to our fan base and a heart for the game that is unmatched.

We are thrilled for what’s ahead, my friend. We build teams that WIN. Geaux Tigers! @LSUsports @LSUBasketball pic.twitter.com/thP5qTu35O — LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse (@LSUpresident) March 27, 2026

As he left the airport, Wade told a group of fans, “I’ll try to follow more rules this time,” and added that he was excited to be back in Baton Rouge.