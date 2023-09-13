WATCH: What’s up with LSU’s defense heading into SEC opener – Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast episode 13

September 12, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
Harold Perkins
Harold Perkins pressured the Grambling quarterbacks by lining up outside often on Saturday night. PHOTO by Michael Bacigalupi
Grambling State review and Mississippi State preview for No. 14 LSU football

FCS opponent Grambling State hung with LSU for the entire first quarter at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night and literally shredded the Tigers’ defense before LSU regrouped and put away the less talented, outmanned HBCU school. But the game left LSU with more questions than answers, certainly defensively, as the Tigers head into its SEC opener against unbeaten Mississippi State on Saturday morning in Starkville. Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 13 featuring Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne.

