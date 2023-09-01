WATCH: What to make of LSU coach Brian Kelly’s “Prediction” | Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 10

During his first radio show of the season on Thursday night, LSU head football coach made a comment that Tiger Rag editor Todd Horne says should not be construed as anything other than Kelly expressing his confidence in his squad’s preparations coming to fruition as he expects they will on Sunday night before a national television audience. Nothing more. Nothing less. No disrespect to Florida State, but Kelly’s calling like he sees it. Listen up and tune in again. Tiger Rag AUDIBLES podcast at TigerRag.com and on YouTube.com.
