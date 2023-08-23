WATCH – Video of LSU head football coach full media press conference for Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Brian Kelly talked about Saturday’s LSU scrimmage and said he was pleased with several key areas. Kelly also said all three running backs – Josh Williams, Armoni Goodwin and Logan Diggs – who missed Saturday’s scrimmage returned to practice in full on Tuesday. Additionally, Kelly said safety/cornerback Sage Ryan’s injury during the Saturday scrimmage was not serious and that he was back practicing on Tuesday also. (Full Video)

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250"/></a>