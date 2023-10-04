WATCH: Tommy White will miss all of Fall practice for defending national champions, LSU Baseball head coach Jay Johnson speaks to the media October 4, 2023

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson talks to media about goals during Fall practice and more

The defending national champions will begin their fall scrimmage schedule on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. LSU will also hold scrimmages at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday but they will be without the services of super star slugger Tommy White in those games and all Fall, Jay Johnson told the media during his press conference on Wednesday.

LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall, as well as for LSU’s home exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 12, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series November 17-19.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.